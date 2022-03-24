It was a special Wednesday afternoon for nursing home residents at The Heights of Tyler. Through the power of music, Tyler ISD’s Three Lakes Gator Band brought smiles and comfort to a room filled with senior citizens.
The event consisted of a small ensemble music program by the Three Lakes Middle School jazz band and 50 senior citizens who were moved by musical notes and interacting with students.
Rosie Moses, resident at The Heights, was dancing during the performances and said the small show meant a lot to her and the residents.
“It sounded wonderful and I enjoyed it very much,” she said. “It’s a blessing to us, it means a lot.”
The show was made possible thanks to a partnership between Tyler ISD and the Harmony Bridge, a national program that brings students and senior citizens together through music.
The partnership allows students to perform folk songs that are knowledgeable through generations, providing a special interaction between students and the senior community.
There were pauses during the song performances which allowed students to introduce themselves and share personal fun facts to the residents. The students also met with residents before and after the performance and asked them questions about their life stories.
Abigail Richardson, eighth grade student at Three Lakes and jazz band member, interacted with the residents and said it made her happy.
Brian Persinger, head band director at Three Lakes, said the students have been looking forward to the show and he was excited to bring it back for the second time.
“Last year it was the first time we came over and it was when things started to kind of open up (after COVID-19) and we weren’t able to come inside yet. We actually performed with our jazz band outside and the residents came to the windows and listened, and that was our first interaction,” he said.
Persinger said he wanted to bring back the performance again this year with Michael Levine, founder of Harmony Bridge, who was going to be in town for a Dallas Brass Band performance.
According to Levine, Three Lakes Middle School is the first school in Texas to partner with the program.
Levine said the program is truly his greatest calling, and he felt overwhelming emotions through the performance.
“This is beyond a blessing, these people didn’t have the words to express how they felt today, I could see it in their eyes. Not only the music but the fact that the kids would take time and do this for them and reach out to them,” he said.
According to Levine, Harmony Bridge is more than the music and also a connection through students and senior citizens who can’t get up and go to concerts.
“The interaction is a big part, and getting to teach them compassion and empathy. They learn band instruments and that's fine, but it's about them learning that they can take their band instrument and do something that brings joy to other people,” Levine said. “It’s using music to bridge generations.”
Harmony Bridge is currently being launched nationally with 30 participating communities at the moment from all over the country, said Levine.
Levine said he hopes to grow the program and unite senior citizens with students all around the country.
“My dream is to get it in every school in the country because we have kids all over the country and we have elderly people that need music,” he said.