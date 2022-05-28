Memorial Day weekend kicks off the beginning of summer.
Although many are enjoying fun activities, local health officials encourage residents to take necessary precautions to stay safe and avoid trauma.
Shawn Salter, licensed paramedic and chief administrative officer for CHRISTUS Health Emergency Medical Services, said his department usually experiences roughly a 10% increase in the number of requests for emergency medical services over a holiday weekend.
The risk for injuries is increased due to high activity and alcohol, high temperatures and more.
According to Salter, trauma continues to be a leading killer of various age groups. Typically in Texas, the highest number of fatal incidents are people between 20 and 35 years of age, he said.
“Memorial Day weekend is an exciting time because most students are completing their previous year's worth of education, so there is this sense of relaxation that is associated with this weekend,” Salter said. “But you can still have fun and make smart, safe choices, and that's really what we want to emphasize. We want individuals to be there for the next holiday and the one after that.”
Salter said there is typically an increase in requests for ambulances because of injuries caused by driving, swimming, boating and heat. Salter predicts they will primarily see patients with heat-related issues due to the forecast for this weekend, which includes temperatures in the mid-90s.
Salter said alcohol is related to many injuries as well. In a perfect world, Salter said he would encourage individuals to not drink at all but, if someone is going to consume alcohol it should be done in moderation. Salter also said there is no need to ever drink and drive and designating a driver plays an important role in decreasing accidents.
“Prevention is the key,” Salter said.
To prevent heat-related injuries, Salter said staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen is important. Salter also said during holiday weekends people tend to prefer sugary drinks instead of water, but it's important to drink water to stay hydrated.
Emergency services are always ready to rush to help those in need, but Salter had a few recommendations while waiting for first responders to arrive.
If an individual has witnessed someone who has been injured in a trauma incident such as a car accident, Salter said do not put yourself at increased risk if you don't have the skill set to help. Salter said to call 911, so the appropriate first responders can help. Until then, an individual can help by controlling bleeding if needed, by applying pressure or packing the wound with a cloth.
In the event of a heat-related issue, such as fatigue, heat exhaustion or heat stroke, Salter said you should remove the person from the heat source to a cooler environment. You can also wipe them with a cool cloth and provide hydration.
Salter emphasized that local medial services are available at all times for those in need and will do whatever it takes to best care for their patients.
“First responders, law enforcement, fire department, EMS, ambulance personnel, we stand side by side to help when someone is in need and we work very closely with our hospital partners,” Salter said. “… we all work collaboratively together to make certain we provide that safety blanket for people during a time of need.”
Salter also said although holidays can be a happy time for many, for others, it brings about sadness or negative feelings. He said it's important to take care of your mental health, check on your loved ones, and to take advantage of local mental health resources when needed.