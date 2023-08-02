This summer, local Eagle Scout Barron Haaggen of Troop 366 completed his service project at East Texas Turf in Bullard with the help of Industrial Wood Technology, the manufacturer of Blackwood Lumber.
Haaggen’s inspiration for this service project stemmed from a safety concern tied to the condition of the original bridge.
“I noticed that a lot of people were tripping on the old bridge,” Haaggen said. “Many pieces were broken, patched up and had holes in them, and when they were wet, they would become really slick. Because of this, I decided to replace the old pieces with new ones. If you are looking to build or upgrade a deck that you don’t want to slip on, this is what you have got to use.”
East Texas Turf is a baseball and softball facility located in Bullard and is owned and operated by Cory Zahirniak. The organization’s ties to the Eagle Scouts have withstood the test of time, as the bridge was originally built by an Eagle Scout over a decade ago.
“The original bridge was originally built by an Eagle Scout about 12 years ago, so it is really cool that another Eagle Scout came in and improved a former Eagle Scout’s project,” Zahirniak said. “Out here, we have had a lot of things done by the Eagle Scouts, and we think it is a great thing that they give back to the community. This was definitely a need and was high on our priority list. Anytime a young man like this comes in and takes this off our plate, it is awesome. We really appreciate it.”
“The Blackwood is great,” Zahirniak said. “Honestly, I don’t know if I have ever seen anything like it that is already adhered and ready to use, so I am very impressed, for sure.”