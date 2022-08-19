As law enforcement agencies across the country fight staffing struggles affecting their emergency response times, current 2022 statistics from local departments are trending on track to mirror previous years.
The Tyler Police Department and Smith County Sheriff's Office both agree their emergency response times have not been affected by the number of their current staff.
The same can't be said nationwide, as other agencies are stretched so thin that it's taking them longer to respond to emergencies. In Palm Bay, Florida, 911 callers are waiting about 2 minutes longer for police officers than they did in 2020, according to a report by Florida Today.
Sgt. Larry Christian, public information officer for the Smith County Sheriff's Office, said one thing the department is starting to have in common with those agencies is a short supply of deputies.
“It’s getting harder and harder to recruit qualified people these days,” Christian said. “Nationwide as a whole, I think we’re getting close to a critical time where we better start figuring out ways to recruit some qualified people to do this job.”
Christian said regardless of the staffing issues, citizens can rest assured the sheriff’s office will be there to serve in any emergency they might have.
“If there is an emergency call in this county or if there’s a life in danger, we are going to run Code 3 (emergency response) to these calls and we’ll get there as quickly as we can to try and minimize any kind of criminal activity,” Christian said.
Andy Erbaugh, public information officer for the Tyler Police Department, said the city department is not short staffed and is allotted with 202 police officers.
“We have never slowed our 911 response times because of short staffing,” Erbaugh said. “At the end of the day, we are all police officers, and we can all put on the uniform and answer a call.”
When a call comes in, no matter if it’s an emergency or non-emergency call, it is automatically transferred to a dispatcher where a computer rates the priority of the call depending on the situation, from Priority 1 up to Priority 3-plus.
The highest priority calls, Priority 1, are those that require immediate assistance. An ongoing shooting, a burglary in progress and an aggravated assault are a few examples of this type of emergency, Erbaugh said.
Priority 2 calls could be a burglary that already happened or a report of suspicious activity like an unknown suspect near a home.
In the city, the average amount of time it takes an officer to respond to an emergency has fluctuated over the last three years.
Response to Priority 1 emergencies has averaged around 5 or 6 minutes since 2019, according to statistics provided by TPD. Here are some numbers from the last three years, including the average seen so far this year through August:
*The 2022 averages so far this year are not directly comparable to 2019-21 averages, which are based on numbers from all 12 months of the year.
Priority 1 response:
- 2019: 5 minutes, 2 seconds
- 2020: 6 minutes, 39 seconds
- 2021: 5 minutes, 20 seconds
- 2022: 6 minutes, 17 seconds*
Priority 2 response:
- 2019: 9 minutes, 31 seconds
- 2020: 8 minutes, 52 seconds
- 2021: 9 minutes, 28 seconds
- 2022: 9 minutes, 16 seconds*
Total response time is calculated from the time the call for service is answered by a call taker to the time the first police officer arrives on scene.
“Response times for emergency calls are really just a matter of when they come out,” Erbaugh said. “If one comes in, an officer will respond; if another one comes in, another officer will respond; and if another one comes in and everyone is handling a situation, a back-up officer will respond.”
Christian said the county receives multiple 911 calls a day, but some aren't for real emergencies.
“We have quite a few people that call 911 with non-emergency calls, and we encourage them to not dial this number if it is not a real emergency, as something might come up and we will need units available,” Christian said.
The sheriff's office assigns deputies in four different sections of the county based on the number of calls they receive from the specific area. Deputies who receive a radio call about a 911 emergency are sent to respond immediately.
Christian said response times vary, because sometimes there are neighboring law enforcement agencies who are also notified about the emergency and reach the site first due to their location.
Major accidents, one of the county's most frequent calls, have fluctuated in response time over the last three years. So far, deputies' response time is trending to be much lower than 2021, when it took them almost an hour to respond to a call.
- 2020: 13 minutes and 17 seconds
- 2021: 50 minutes and 3 seconds
- 2022: 17 minutes and 22 seconds*
OTHER CALLS
Assaults in progress, 15 calls so far this year
- 2020: 12 minutes, 14 seconds
- 2021: 11 minutes, 3 seconds
- 2022: 15 minutes, 41 seconds*
Burglary in progress, 49 calls so far this year
- 2020: 11 minutes, 50 seconds
- 2021: 13 minutes, 37 seconds
- 2022: 13 minutes, 37 seconds*
The sheriff's department received 138 different categories of 911 calls in 2020, 126 in 2021 and 129 so far in 2022. The most common calls so far in 2022, in this order, have been Suspicious, Follow-up, Civil Process, Alarm at Business, and Estray Animal.