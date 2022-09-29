School districts in Smith County, including Chapel Hill and Arp, joined others across the world in an annual student-led See You at the Pole event Wednesday morning to come together and worship God.
According to the national See You at the Pole website, the event is a global movement of prayer on the fourth Wednesday of every September.
Chapel Hill senior Keziah Knight, who is part of the school’s student-led worship team, has been leading the See You at the Pole event in the district since seventh grade and talked about the impact it has on students as a way to “openly live out” the Christian faith.
“A lot of times, it is hard to show your faith through school and throughout stuff, but it’s fun to really show our faith and live it out openly in our schools,” she said.
In Chapel Hill, students arrived at 7:30 a.m. and heard a performance of the student-led singing group, which Knight is a part of. They also joined together in prayer near the campus flagpole.
Tracy Steele, Chapel Hill teacher and Fellowship of Christian Athletes sponsor, helped organize the event.
Although this is an annual event, Knight said she hopes students take away a deeper love for their religion, she said.
“I hope students take away the passion and love that we have for Jesus and wanting to be the light within our schools and not only saying you’re Christian, but actually living it out to the fullest,” Knight said.
Martin Ibarra, youth pastor at Landmark Baptist Church in Tyler and Chapel Hill ISD board trustee, said this is an event he fully supports and tries to attend every year.
He said the main goal is to bring students together to pray for schools, community, each other and, most importantly, let others know that God is still here.
“I think it’s important because not all the kids that came here today may necessarily go to the same church, so for kids from different churches coming together in one organized event they kind of lead is amazing to watch and see that happen,” Ibarra said. “It’s just a reminder that our Christian faith is love at the end of the day — loving your fellow human being and being there for them, showing them kindness and the same love Christ showed us.”
Arp’s three campuses, elementary, junior high, and high schools, all participated in the See You at the Pole event. Students and staff bowed their heads and joined together to pray for their schools, the community, and world as a whole.