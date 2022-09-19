9:16 A.M. UPDATE: For a full story, CLICK HERE
9:05 A.M. UPDATE: Renaud has made his announcement. He will be attending the University of Alabama. We will have full coverage at etvarsity.com.
9:05 A.M UPDATE: Renaud has thanked his coaches, family and the schools that have recruited him.
9 A.M. UPDATE: The ceremony has begun and we expect a choice shortly between Alabama and Oklahoma. Renaud complimented the coaching staffs and atmosphere at both schools.
8:45 A.M. UPDATE: We are live on the scene at the Tyler Legacy High School Fieldhouse for this morning's announcement. For updates, you can follow here and at etvarsity.com.
ORIGINAL STORY: Tyler Legacy defensive end Jordan Renaud will announce his college commitment at 9 a.m. today inside the Tyler Legacy High School fieldhouse.
Renaud is set to announce between either the University of Alabama and the University of Oklahoma.
Renaud is a consensus four-star recruit by all of the major recruiting services.
On3Sports has Renaud as the No. 65 recruit nationally, the No. 10 edge rusher and the No. 14 prospect in the state of Texas. At 247Sports, Renaud is ranked No. 129 nationally, No. 15 as a defensive lineman and No. 26 in the state of Texas. The 247Sports Composite rankings have Renaud at No. 69 nationally, No. 7 on the defensive line and No. 13 in Texas. Rivals has Renaud as No. 115 nationally, No. 9 at his position and No. 21 in the state. ESPN has Renaud at No. 45 nationally, No. 4 at his position, No. 11 in the state and No. 12 in the region.
Outside of Alabama and Oklahoma, Renaud’s offer list includes Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Liberty, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, SMU, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Central Florida, Bowling Green and Jackson State.
Renaud started his high school career at Palmetto High School in Florida, helping the team reach the Class 6A state semifinals as a sophomore. He then moved to Lewisville High School, but ended up at Tyler Legacy just before his junior year.
Renaud’s father, Joel Renaud, is on the coaching staff at Tyler Legacy.
As a junior, Renaud had 66 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one interception. The Red Raiders went 6-6 and advanced to the area round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Through four games this season, Renaud has 30 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The 6-4, 245-pound senior has also made an impact on offense. In the season opener against Lufkin, he caught an eight-yard touchdown pass. On Friday against Texas High, Renaud had a 21-yard carry on a fake punt on fourth down. On special teams, Renaud picked up a punt blocked by teammate Diego Castillo and returned it 13 yards into the red zone.
Renaud and other senior football players can officially sign on Dec. 21.