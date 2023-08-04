LIVE UPDATES
6:11 — Tyler High four-star athlete Derrick McFall commits to UCLA.
6:10 — McFall sings happy birthday to his mother.
6:09 — Tyler High head football coach Rashaun Woods describes McFall as "a big-time player, big-time human."
6:07 — Tyler High head football coach Rashaun Woods begins speaking to the audience.
6:05 — McFall starts acting like he is putting on each hat while facetiming Holmes.
6:02 — McFall facetimes former Tyler High head football coach Ricklan Holmes and shows him on Instagram Live.
6:01 p.m. — McFall takes another photo with his family.
5:59 p.m. — McFall takes a photo with his family.
5:58 p.m. — McFall takes a photo with his football coaches.
5:48 p.m. — McFall takes a photo with his football family.
5:32 p.m. — McFall's sister, Tamesa, said she was hoping her brother would go to Notre Dame, but she said she will support anywhere he goes. With Washington and UCLA going to the Big 10 and Colorado to the Big 12, she said she will be able to see him in person two or three times.
5:29 p.m. — McFall gets on Instagram Live, takes a photo for Phil Hicks of the Tyler Morning Telegraph. He asks for music and then says "y'all stay tuned" as his announcement is about 30 minutes away.
5:24 p.m. — McFall has arrived. His sister, Tamesa, drove in from Arnold, Missouri, for the announcement.
4:41 p.m. — McFall, who is also a star on special teams, had more than 25 offers, including from Texas, Alabama, Texas Tech, TCU and Texas A&M.
Others who have offered McFall include: Louisville, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, SMU, Texas State, UNLV, UTSA and Northern Arizona.
4:26 p.m. — McFall, who has played quarterback, running back and wide receiver for the Lions, is a 4-star athlete with speed to burn.
4:15 p.m. — There will be two celebrations today for Derrick McFall. Not only, will he announce his college destination, but it is also his mother's birthday.
Happy birthday to my world❤️ pic.twitter.com/UX4I7Sz3Yy— Derrick “Zer0” Mcfall (@Derrick_mcfall0) August 4, 2023
9:52 a.m. — Gavin Carlson of UCLA's student newspaper tweeted: "I actually think it's quite clear where Derrick McFall would fit: just think Demetric Felton and Kaz Allen. Both jumped around between RB and WR and yet both made endless big plays for #UCLA, and Felton is now an NFL RB/WR. I actually think that's a big reason why McFall is leaning towards UCLA: versatility under Chip Kelly."
ORIGINAL STORY
It is decision day for Tyler High's 4-star athlete Derrick McFall.
McFall, who has played quarterback, running back and wide receiver for the Lions, has narrowed his choices to Colorado, UCLA and Washington.
The Lion standout will announce his college choice at 6 p.m. Friday at THS's Dr. Martin L. Edwards Jr. Theatre. We will be on the scene with live, up-to-the-minute coverage.