Tonight is the night.
The Alamodome will be the site as Chapel Hill attempts to erase painful memories of last season's heartbreaking defeat to Austin LBJ in a Class 4A Division I state semifinal.
Tonight's opponent is undefeated Boerne, the third-ranked team in the state, and an opponent that carries a 14-0 record into tonight's state semifinal.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. — come back then for live updates.
CLASS 4A DIVISION I STATE SEMIFINAL
|
|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|CHAPEL HILL
|BOERNE
DRIVE SUMMARY
|
|FIRST QUARTER
|Kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio
PLAYOFF PATH: CHAPEL HILL (12-2)
Bi-district: Chapel Hill 45, Livingston 36
Area: Chapel Hill 38, Bay City 24
Regional Semifinal: Chapel Hill 35, Lumberton 23
Regional Final: Chapel hill 24, Kilgore 21
PLAYOFF PATH: BOERNE (14-0)
Bi-district: Boerne 42, Taylor 13
Area: Boerne 50, Pleasanton 28
Regional Semifinal: Boerne 51, Port Lavaca Calhoun 0
Regional Final: Boerne 49, CC Calallen 19