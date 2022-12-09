Tonight is the night.

The Alamodome will be the site as Chapel Hill attempts to erase painful memories of last season's heartbreaking defeat to Austin LBJ in a Class 4A Division I state semifinal.

Tonight's opponent is undefeated Boerne, the third-ranked team in the state, and an opponent that carries a 14-0 record into tonight's state semifinal. 

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. — come back then for live updates.

CLASS 4A DIVISION I STATE SEMIFINAL

﻿ 1 2 3 4 F
CHAPEL HILL
BOERNE

DRIVE SUMMARY

﻿
FIRST QUARTER
Kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio

PLAYOFF PATH: CHAPEL HILL (12-2)

Bi-district: Chapel Hill 45, Livingston 36

Area: Chapel Hill 38, Bay City 24

Regional Semifinal: Chapel Hill 35, Lumberton 23

Regional Final: Chapel hill 24, Kilgore 21 

PLAYOFF PATH: BOERNE (14-0)

Bi-district: Boerne 42, Taylor 13

Area: Boerne 50, Pleasanton 28

Regional Semifinal: Boerne 51, Port Lavaca Calhoun 0

Regional Final: Boerne 49, CC Calallen 19

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags