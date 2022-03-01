Smith County voters went to the polls today to vote in Democratic and Republican primary elections. Continue to refresh this file for the latest results from across the county and state.
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 1 (D)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jrmar (JJ) Jefferson
|Gavin Dass
|Stephen Kocen
|Victor D. Dunn
0 percent of precincts reporting
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 1 (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Aditya "A.D." Atholi
|John Porro
|Joe McDaniel
|Nathaniel Moran
0 percent of precincts reporting
3 percent of precincts reporting
GOVERNOR (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Greg Abbott (i)
|196,783
|68.95%
|Paul Belew
|1,547
|0.54%
|Danny Harrison
|1,472
|0.52%
|Kandy Kay Horn
|3,293
|1.15%
|Don Huffines
|29,607
|10.37%
|Rick Perry
|9,064
|3.18%
|Chad Prather
|9,038
|3.17%
|Allen B. West
|34,608
|12.13%
3 percent of precincts reporting
5 percent of precincts reporting
5 percent of precincts reporting
1 percent of precincts reporting
1 percent of precincts reporting
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 6 (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Matt Schaefer
|10,185
|81.79%
|Charles Turner
|1,161
|9.32%
13 percent of precincts reporting
5 percent of precincts reporting
5 percent of precincts reporting
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE (D)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jay Kleberg
|10,278
|30.96%
|Michael Lange
|5,741
|17.29%
|Sandragrace Martinez
|10,596
|31.92%
|Jinny Suh
|6,584
|19.83%
1 percent of precincts reporting
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Ben Armenta
|328
|3.43%
|Victor Avila
|645
|6.74%
|Dawn Buckingham
|3,495
|36.51%
|Rufus Lopez
|443
|4.63%
|Weston Martinez
|420
|4.39%
|Don W. Minton
|1,312
|13.71%
|Jon Spiers
|1,465
|15.31%
|Tim Westley
|1,464
|15.29%
1 percent of precincts reporting
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE (D)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Susan Hays
|122,119
|83.6%
|Ed Ireson
|23,952
|16.4%
1 percent of precincts reporting
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Carey A Counsil
|24,792
|10.32%
|Sid Miller (i)
|143,974
|59.91%
|James White
|71,570
|29.78%
1 percent of precincts reporting
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Wayne Christian
|18,199
|42.04%
|Tom Slocum Jr.
|7,091
|16.38%
|Sarah Stogner
|6,358
|14.69%
|Marvin "Sarge" Summers
|5,928
|13.7%
|Dawayne Tipton
|5,709
|13.19%
2 percent of precincts reporting
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 9 (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|David J. Schenck
|19,164
|46.16%
|Evan Young (i)
|22,356
|53.84%
1 percent of precincts reporting
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 5 (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Clint Morgan
|45,335
|40.61%
|Scott Walker (i)
|66,289
|59.39%
1 percent of precincts reporting
COUNTY CHAIR (D)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Hank Gilbert
|1,693
|43.96%
|Hector Garza
|1,863
|48.38%
13 percent of precincts reporting
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 1 (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Pam Frederick
|2,818
|47.02%
|Fritz Hager Jr.
|2,371
|39.56%
13 percent of precincts reporting
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 2 (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Mike Adams
|1,307
|29.66%
|Anwar Khalifa
|424
|9.62%
|John Moore
|2,131
|48.35%
13 percent of precincts reporting
COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2 (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Deal Folmar
|1,377
|20.0%
|Wayne Allen
|2,626
|38.14%
|Chris Roberts
|1,507
|21.89%
13 percent of precincts reporting
COUNTY TREASURER (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Kelli R. White
|8,207
|53.50%
|Jamie Boersma
|2,715
|17.7%
13 percent of precincts reporting
JUDGE, COUNTY COURT AT LAW 3 (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Sara Maynard
|4,995
|32.56%
|Trevor M. Rose
|1,124
|7.33%
|Clay White
|6,584
|42.92%
13 percent of precincts reporting
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 1 (D)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Derrick Choice
|877
|55.44%
|Quincy Beavers Jr.
|655
|41.40%
13 percent of precincts reporting
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 4 (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Ronnie Hester
|209
|21.26%
|Laney Pilcher-Barnes
|200
|20.35%
|Curtis Wulf
|460
|46.80%
13 percent of precincts reporting
Republican ballot propositions
PROPOSITION 1
|
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|23,818
|93.82%
|No
|1,569
|6.18%
0 percent of precincts reporting
PROPOSITION 2
|
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|18,667
|75.77%
|No
|5,971
|24.23%
0 percent of precincts reporting
PROPOSITION 3
|
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|22,469
|88.57%
|No
|2,901
|11.43%
0 percent of precincts reporting
PROPOSITION 4
|
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|23,280
|92.54%
|No
|1,878
|7.46%
0 percent of precincts reporting
PROPOSITION 5
|
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|21,426
|86.27%
|No
|3,409
|13.73%
0 percent of precincts reporting
PROPOSITION 6
|
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|9,614
|82.4%
|No
|2,053
|17.6%
1 percent of precincts reporting
PROPOSITION 7
|
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|11,722
|97.14%
|No
|345
|2.86%
1 percent of precincts reporting
PROPOSITION 8
|
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|11,307
|94.37%
|No
|675
|5.63%
1 percent of precincts reporting
PROPOSITION 9
|
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|21,834
|86.4%
|No
|3,436
|13.6
1 percent of precincts reporting
PROPOSITION 10
|
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|23,489
|93.83%
|No
|1,544
|6.17%