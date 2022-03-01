March 1 Election Day
Buy Now

Voters cast their ballots throughout Smith County on Election Day. 

 Maleri McHam/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Smith County voters went to the polls today to vote in Democratic and Republican primary elections. Continue to refresh this file for the latest results from across the county and state.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 1 (D)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Jrmar (JJ) Jefferson
Gavin Dass
Stephen Kocen
Victor D. Dunn
0 percent of precincts reporting

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 1 (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Aditya "A.D." Atholi
John Porro
Joe McDaniel
Nathaniel Moran
0 percent of precincts reporting
3 percent of precincts reporting

GOVERNOR (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Greg Abbott (i) 196,783 68.95%
Paul Belew 1,547 0.54%
Danny Harrison 1,472 0.52%
Kandy Kay Horn 3,293 1.15%
Don Huffines 29,607 10.37%
Rick Perry 9,064 3.18%
Chad Prather 9,038 3.17%
Allen B. West 34,608 12.13%
3 percent of precincts reporting
5 percent of precincts reporting
5 percent of precincts reporting
1 percent of precincts reporting
1 percent of precincts reporting

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 6 (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Matt Schaefer 10,185 81.79%
Charles Turner 1,161 9.32%
13 percent of precincts reporting
5 percent of precincts reporting
5 percent of precincts reporting

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE (D)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Jay Kleberg 10,278 30.96%
Michael Lange 5,741 17.29%
Sandragrace Martinez 10,596 31.92%
Jinny Suh 6,584 19.83%
1 percent of precincts reporting

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Ben Armenta 328 3.43%
Victor Avila 645 6.74%
Dawn Buckingham 3,495 36.51%
Rufus Lopez 443 4.63%
Weston Martinez 420 4.39%
Don W. Minton 1,312 13.71%
Jon Spiers 1,465 15.31%
Tim Westley 1,464 15.29%
1 percent of precincts reporting

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE (D)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Susan Hays 122,119 83.6%
Ed Ireson 23,952 16.4%
1 percent of precincts reporting

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Carey A Counsil 24,792 10.32%
Sid Miller (i) 143,974 59.91%
James White 71,570 29.78%
1 percent of precincts reporting

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Wayne Christian 18,199 42.04%
Tom Slocum Jr. 7,091 16.38%
Sarah Stogner 6,358 14.69%
Marvin "Sarge" Summers 5,928 13.7%
Dawayne Tipton 5,709 13.19%
2 percent of precincts reporting

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 9 (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
David J. Schenck 19,164 46.16%
Evan Young (i) 22,356 53.84%
1 percent of precincts reporting

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 5 (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Clint Morgan 45,335 40.61%
Scott Walker (i) 66,289 59.39%
1 percent of precincts reporting

COUNTY CHAIR (D)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Hank Gilbert 1,693 43.96%
Hector Garza 1,863 48.38%
13 percent of precincts reporting

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 1 (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Pam Frederick 2,818 47.02%
Fritz Hager Jr. 2,371 39.56%
13 percent of precincts reporting

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 2 (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Mike Adams 1,307 29.66%
Anwar Khalifa 424 9.62%
John Moore 2,131 48.35%
13 percent of precincts reporting

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2 (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Deal Folmar 1,377 20.0%
Wayne Allen 2,626 38.14%
Chris Roberts 1,507 21.89%
13 percent of precincts reporting

COUNTY TREASURER (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Kelli R. White 8,207 53.50%
Jamie Boersma 2,715 17.7%
13 percent of precincts reporting

JUDGE, COUNTY COURT AT LAW 3 (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Sara Maynard 4,995 32.56%
Trevor M. Rose 1,124 7.33%
Clay White 6,584 42.92%
13 percent of precincts reporting

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 1 (D)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Derrick Choice 877 55.44%
Quincy Beavers Jr. 655 41.40%
13 percent of precincts reporting

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 4 (R)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Ronnie Hester 209 21.26%
Laney Pilcher-Barnes 200 20.35%
Curtis Wulf 460 46.80%
13 percent of precincts reporting

Republican ballot propositions

PROPOSITION 1

In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.

﻿ Votes Percentage
Yes 23,818 93.82%
No 1,569 6.18%
0 percent of precincts reporting

PROPOSITION 2

Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.

﻿ Votes Percentage
Yes 18,667 75.77%
No 5,971 24.23%
0 percent of precincts reporting

PROPOSITION 3

Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.

﻿ Votes Percentage
Yes 22,469 88.57%
No 2,901 11.43%
0 percent of precincts reporting

PROPOSITION 4

Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.

﻿ Votes Percentage
Yes 23,280 92.54%
No 1,878 7.46%
0 percent of precincts reporting

PROPOSITION 5

Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.

﻿ Votes Percentage
Yes 21,426 86.27%
No 3,409 13.73%
0 percent of precincts reporting

PROPOSITION 6

The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

﻿ Votes Percentage
Yes 9,614 82.4%
No 2,053 17.6%
1 percent of precincts reporting

PROPOSITION 7

Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.

﻿ Votes Percentage
Yes 11,722 97.14%
No 345 2.86%
1 percent of precincts reporting

PROPOSITION 8

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.

﻿ Votes Percentage
Yes 11,307 94.37%
No 675 5.63%
1 percent of precincts reporting

PROPOSITION 9

Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

﻿ Votes Percentage
Yes 21,834 86.4%
No 3,436 13.6
1 percent of precincts reporting

PROPOSITION 10

Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.

﻿ Votes Percentage
Yes 23,489 93.83%
No 1,544 6.17%
1 percent of precincts reporting
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed