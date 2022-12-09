The Alamodome was the site as Chapel Hill attempted to erase painful memories of last season's heartbreaking defeat to Austin LBJ in a Class 4A Division I state semifinal.
Below are Friday night's live updates.
———
Boerne got the ball first and picked up converted on fourth down. On the next play, the Greyhounds completed a long pass before fumbling the football, which was recovered by Chapel Hill's Lee Preston at the Bulldog 18.
Following the turnover, Chapel Hill was stopped on three plays and forced to punt with 8:12 remaining in the first quarter. Boerne's Braden Baize returned the punt to the Chapel Hill 35-yard line.
Boerne took a 7-0 lead over Chapel Hill with a 4-yard touchdown run by TJ Dement with 5:47 left in the first quarter.
Q1: Boerne 7, Chapel Hill 0 (5:47)TJ Dement opens the scoring with a 4-yard run.
Boerne recovered the ensuing kickoff at the Chapel Hill 32.
Jayvin Mayfield intercepted a pass for Chapel Hill, and the Bulldogs took over at their own 8-yard line.
Deuce McGregor made a long reception on a pass from Demetrius Brisbon to get Chapel Hill near midfield. Chapel Hill was stopped on fourth down at its own 49.
Boerne punted to the Chapel Hill 5, where the Bulldogs took over with 59 seconds left in the first quarter.
End of first quarter: Boerne 7, Chapel Hill 0.
Rickey Stewart picked up a first down for the Bulldogs, who were eventually forced to punt. Boerne took over at the Chapel Hill 41 with 10:21 left in the second quarter.
Boerne went for it on fourth and 6 at the Chapel Hill 37 and picked up the first down.
Jaxon Baize threw a screen pass to Houston Hendrix for a 20-yard touchdown to give Boerne a 14-0 lead over Chapel Hill with 7:50 left in the second quarter.
DJ Williams returned the ensuing kickoff for the Bulldogs to the Chapel Hill 42.
After a pass interference on Boerne, a run by quarterback by Demetrius Brisbon got the ball to the Boerne 18.
Chapel Hill got down to the Boerne 1 before Boerne recovered a fumble at its own 4 with 2:41 left in the second quarter.
Chapel Hill's Da'Veon Ross recovered a fumble at the Boerne 27 with 1:38 left in the second quarter.
Boerne's Houston Hendrix got an interception at the Boerne 9 and returned it to the Boerne 26 with 1:04 left in the first half.
Halftime: Boerne 14, Chapel Hill 0. (Rickey Stewart with 43 rushing yards in the first half for Chapel Hill.)
Chapel Hill received the ball first in the second half and started at its own 38. A 15-yard run by Stewart got the ball to the Boerne 35. Chapel Hill was stopped on fourth down at the Boerne 18-yard line.
TJ Dement had an 82-yard touchdown run with 7:44 left in the third quarter to give Boerne a 21-0 lead over Chapel Hill.
Chapel Hill was forced to punt, and Boerne took over at its own 32.
TJ Dement scored his third touchdown of the game from five yards out to give Boerne a 28-0 lead over Chapel Hill with 1:42 left in the third quarter.
Q3: Boerne 28, Chapel Hill 0 (1:42)It's Dement again, this time with a 5-yard run. Greyhounds dominating the Bulldogs up front.
Trevor Brooks returned the kickoff for Chapel Hill to its own 44. Boerne's Stahl intercepted a pass, and the Greyhounds took over at their own 29.
End of third quarter: Boerne 28, Chapel Hill 0.
Jaxon Baize threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Braden Baize to give Boerne a 35-0 lead over Chapel Hill with 7:10 remaining in the game.
Boerne's Koen Wolff intercepted a pass in the end zone with 3:48 remaining.
Final: Boerne 35, Chapel Hill 0.
BOERNE 35, CHAPEL HILL 0 (FINAL)
DRIVE SUMMARY
|
|FIRST QUARTER
|Kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio
|B 0, CH 0: B begins play from own 29. QB scramble for 3. 2nd-and-7: Gain of 5. 3rd-and-2: First-down carry to the 43. 1st-and-10 Completion of 2 yards. 2nd-and-8: Incomplete pass. 3rd-and-8: Completion to CH48. 4th-and-3: Run for 3. First down. 1st-and-10: Completion and a fumble. Chapel Hill ball.
|B 0, CH 0: CH takes over on own 18. 1st-and-10: Loss of 1 yard. 2nd-and-11: Gain of 7. 3rd-and-4: Run stopped short of the line to gain. Chapel Hill punting.
|B 0, CH 0: B takes over at CH 35. 1st-and-10: First down completion to CH23. 1st-and-10: Carry for 5. 2nd-and-5: No gain. 3rd-and-5: Completion to CH4. 1st-and-goal: TOUCHDOWN. Kick good.
|B 7, CH 0: B recovers short kickoff. B takes over at CH 32. 1st-and-10: 6-yard carry. 2nd-and-4: First-down carry to CH18. Unsportsmanlike conduct on CH. 1st-and-goal at CH9: Carry to CH5. 2nd-and-goal: INTERCPEPTION at CH8.
|B 7, CH 0: CH takes over on own 8. 1st-and-10: 2-yard gain. 2nd-and-8: Big gain, but a penalty on the play. Holding on CH. 2nd-and-12: Deep completion. 1st-and-10 at CH48. Loss of 1. 2nd-and-11: QB keeper to original line of scrimmage. 3rd-and-long: Incomplete pass. 4th-and-9: CH going for it. QB stopped at midfield. TURNOVER ON DOWNS.
|B 7, CH 0: B takes over at CH49: 1st-and-10: no gain. 2nd-and-10: B takes a timeout. Incompletion. 3rd-and-10: Incompletion. 4th-and-10: B punts.
|B 7, CH 0: CH begins at own 5. 1st-and-10: Gain of 2. 2nd-and-8: QB keeper on RPO. No gain. 3rd-and-8: End of the first quarter. First down carry. 1st-and-10 at CH17: Incompletion. 2nd-and-10: QB keeper for 7, but a flag on the play. Holding, CH. 2nd-and-18: Draw gains 6. 3rd-and-12: Incomplete. 4th-and-12: Punt team on the field.
|SECOND QUARTER
|B 7, CH 0: B takes over at CH41. 1st-and-10: No gain. 2nd-and-10: Incompletion. 3rd-and-10: Completion of 9 yards. 4th-and-1: Penalty on B. False start. 4th-and-6 at CH37: First-down catch to CH21. 1st-and-10: Carry for 1. 2nd-and-9: Incomplete into end zone. 3rd-and-9: Screen pass TOUCHDOWN. Kick good.
|B 14, CH 0: CH kick return to own 45. 1st-and-10: No gain. 2nd-and-10: 3-yard gain. 3rd-and-7: Penalty on deep pass. Pass interference on B. 1st-and-10 at B40: Gain of 5. 2nd-and-5: Gain of 2. 3rd-and-3: QB scramble for first down. 1st-and-10 at B18: 9-yard gain. 2nd-and-1: Carry to B1. 1st-and-goal: No gain. 2nd-and-goal: Bad snap, carry to B1. 3rd-and-goal: Fumble. B recovery.
|B 14, CH 0: B starts from own 4. Gain of 4. 2nd-and-6: Completion for 6. 1st-and-10: Gain of 10. 1st-and-10 at B25: FUMBLE. Chapel Hill ball.
|B 14, CH 0: CH takes over at B 28. 1st-and-10: Incomplete. 2nd-and-10: Loss of 3. 3rd-and-13: Incompletion. 4th-and-13 from B30: INTERCEPTION
|B 14, CH 0: B takes over at B26. 1st-and-10: Gain of 4. Into final minute of the half. 2nd-and-6: Complete to B41. END OF HALF
|THIRD QUARTER
|B 14, CH 0: CH possession. 1st-and-10 from own 38: 6-yard carry. 2nd-and-4: 7-yard carry. 1st-and-10: 14-yard carry. 1st-and-10: 8-yard carry. 2nd-and-2 from B27: 5-yard carry. 1st-and-10: 1-yard carry. 2nd-and-9: 4-yard carry. 3rd-and-5: Loss of 6 yards. 4th-and-11: Reverse gains 5. TURNOVER ON DOWNS.
|B 14, CH 0: B takes over on own 18: 82-yard run. TOUCHDOWN. Kick good.
|B 21, CH 0: Squib kick. CH takes over at own 42.Gain of 8, but a holding penalty on CH. 1st-and-20: Sack. 2nd-and-24: Screen for 2 yards. 3rd-and-22: Incomplete. Punt.
|B 21, CH 0: B 1st-and-10 at B32: Complete to CH45. 1st-and-10: Gain of 3. 2nd-and-7: Run for 23 yards. 1st-and-10 at CH19: Run for 3. 2nd-and-7: Run for 8. 1st-and-goal at CH9: Run for 1: 2nd-and-goal: Run for 2. 3rd-and-goal: TOUCHDOWN. Kick good.
|B 28, CH 0: CH takes over at own 45. 1st-and-10: Incomplete. 2nd-and-10: INTERCEPTION.
|B 28, CH 0; B 1st-and-10 at own 28: Gain of 6. 2nd-and-4: Gain of 3. END OF THIRD QUARTER
|FOURTH QUARTER
|B 28, CH 0: B 3rd-and-1 at own 38: Gain of 6. 1st-and-10 at B44: Gain of 5. 2nd-and-5: First-down gain. 1st-and-10 at CH46: Gain of 6. 2nd-and-4: Gain of 3. 3rd-and-1: Gain of 6. 1st-and-10 at CH31: Gain of 1. 2nd-and-9: TOUCHDOWN PASS.
|B 35, CH 0: CH 1st-and-10 at own 44: Incomplete. 2nd-and-10: Incomplete. 3rd-and-10: Screen pass for 15. 1st-and-10: First down run. 1st-and-10 at B29: Incomplete. 2nd-and-10: Holding on CH. 2nd-and-20: Pass for 13. 3rd-and-7: Pass for 13 yards. 1st-and-goal: Incomplete. 2nd-and-goal: Incomplete. 3rd-and-goal: Gain of 2. 4th-and-goal: Interception.
|B 35, CH 0: B 1st-and-10 at own 26: Gain of 6. 2nd-and-4: Gain of 5. 1st-and-10: Gain of 2 2nd-and-8: Gain of 5. 3rd-and-3: Gain of 5. 1st-and-10: Victory formation. GAME OVER.
PLAYOFF PATH: CHAPEL HILL (12-2)
Bi-district: Chapel Hill 45, Livingston 36
Area: Chapel Hill 38, Bay City 24
Regional Semifinal: Chapel Hill 35, Lumberton 23
Regional Final: Chapel Hill 24, Kilgore 21
PLAYOFF PATH: BOERNE (14-0)
Bi-district: Boerne 42, Taylor 13
Area: Boerne 50, Pleasanton 28
Regional Semifinal: Boerne 51, Port Lavaca Calhoun 0
Regional Final: Boerne 49, CC Calallen 19