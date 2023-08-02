The Literary Council of Tyler (LCOT) held its 32nd Annual Corporate Spelling Bee at Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center on Tuesday.

Business representatives from the community competed to take home the coveted LCOT Spelling Bee trophy. It came down to Henry & Peters, P.C. and Squyres & Co. as the final two teams.

In the end, it was Melissa Combs and Bradley Smith of Squyres & Co. who took home the trophy.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Smith. “We really didn’t do a lot to prepare for it but it was a lot of fun.”

Besides having their eye on the LCOT Spelling Bee trophy, they were happy to lend their support to LCOT’s main fundraising event.

“I just love the reason behind it … that the benefits that it gives to the Literacy Council and all that it provides for the city of Tyler,” Combs said. “If you have time to volunteer for this wonderful organization, definitely do because helping the community is what it's all about and that's what we're really all here for today.”

The LCOT is a nonprofit organization serving close to 2,000 adult students each year working to achieve their GED, preparing for college, or improving their verbal and written English.

It was announced at the event that Lena Pinnick was the recipient of LCOT’s Star Student Award, which was sponsored by Texas Bank & Trust.

RELATED, ETX View Magazine article: Literacy councils provide opportunities for adults' to learn, grow

From The Beatles and Red Hot Chili Peppers to the Spice Girls and Fleetwood Mac, Tyler’s local businesses came prepared for this year’s theme, "Battle of the Bands."

Trane Technologies, dressed as The Beach Boys, took home the Costume Award, which was sponsored by Dr. D.M. Edwards.

Prothro Wilhelmi & Co., PLLC got the Spirit Stick Award, which was sponsored by Cooperative Teacher Credit Union, for showing the most spirit and enthusiasm throughout the event.

The sixteen teams that competed for the spelling bee trophy included: Altra Federal Credit Union, Brookshire Grocery Company, Cavender’s, First Christian Church in Tyler, First Presbyterian Church, Genesis Group, Henry & Peters, P.C., Jasper, Prothro Wilhelmi & Co., PLLC, Southside Bank, South Tyler Rotary, Squyres & Co., Trane Technologies, Tyler Morning Telegraph, UT Health East Texas and VME Process, Inc. Each team had two spellers.

"We are overjoyed by the support in our community shown at today's bee as well as the livestream participants,” said Bailey Nichols, Director of Community Engagement for LCOT. “Seeing everyone come together to support adult education in Northeast Texas while having a blast is something I am so grateful for."

Mike Starr, attorney with Coghlan Crowson, LLP and founding LCOT board member, acted as pronouncer. Matt Rowan, attorney with Wilson Elser, was the timekeeper.

The judges were Smith County Judge Neal Franklin, City of Tyler Mayor Don Warren and City of Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley.

"We are proud to announce that over $82,000 has been raised to support adult education services right here in our community and beyond,” Nichols said. “Funds raised have a direct impact on adult learners in a variety of our programs.”

Executive director, Whitney Patterson expressed her appreciation to all of the sponsors and attendees, including those who watched the livestream on Facebook, making contributions that support LCOT's programs.

"We are so thankful for the support at today's spelling bee," she said. "Together, we're unstoppable, and together, we're creating a brighter future for adult learners. Let's keep changing lives."

Literacy Council of Tyler serves Smith, Cherokee, Rusk, Anderson, Henderson, Van Zandt, Wood and Rains counties. To learn more about the organization's services and programs or to donate or inquire about volunteer opportunities, visit www.lcotyler.org.