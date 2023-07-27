As rows of notebooks, binders, folders and pencils line up store shelves in preparation for the first day of school, many families struggle on how to keep their kids well stocked for a successful school year. However, thanks to community organizations and area businesses, many are hosting back-to-school events to help ease these financial burdens, as well as getting kids excited about starting school.
Open Arms of Love Fellowship Inc. will be holding their annual back-to-school event Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2026 E. Front St., in Tyler. The event will have games, free food, and school supplies for children in elementary school through high school.
Troup’s Back to School Bash will take place on Tuesday, August 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 124 W. Duval St. in Troup. There will be free school supplies, vendors and lots of fun.
The City of Tyler is hosting its 10th annual “School is Cool” drive, which will take place as an in-person event on Thursday, August 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center and Rose Garden Center. Students must be present to receive free supplies.
For the annual Pack the Bus: School Supply Distribution Day, Chapel Hill ISD is partnering with Bethel Baptist Church Chapel Hill for its on Saturday, August 5 starting at 2 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church Gym, located at 13108 State Hwy 64 in Tyler. Backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Students will get a chance to visit supply stations inside Bethel’s Gym and fill their backpacks with supplies. No documentation will be required, ensuring that all families in need can benefit from this initiative.
Craft & Trade Show’s Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1120 W. 5th St. in Tyler will be distributing free school supplies for students in elementary school through high school.
BigMama’s Love ARC will host its third annual Back to School Giveaway on Saturday, August 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1420 S. Main St. Ste D16 in Lindale. They will be giving away school supplies and free haircuts.
Mineola ISD’s Back to School Clothing Giveaway will take place Saturday, August 5 from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. at the annex of the Broad St. Church of Christ, located on 440 West Broad St. in Mineola. There will be adults, children and some baby clothes for free.
Back to School Bash will be on Saturday, August 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Center Court of Broadway Square Mall located on 4601 S Broadway Ave in Tyler. There will be a photo booth, face painting, balloon twisters, chalk art and more.
The School Supply Train in Longview will be on Saturday, August 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (while supplies last) at The ROC, First Baptist Church of Longview 212 E. South Street. Supplies Include: grade appropriate Backpack with Supplies, one uniform shirt (LISD only), and one pair of shoes. Children can also receive free haircuts, vision screenings, and dental screenings. Bring driver’s license or government issued ID, proof of school enrollment for each child, report cards or school schedule.