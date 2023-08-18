After learning a new system and welcoming a new coach, the Tyler Lions were anxious to show their progress during a football scrimmage Friday night.
The Lions looked sharp, especially offensively, as they scored a 4-1 win over the Terrell Tigers on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
"We still have a long ways to go," new Tyler Coach Rashaun Woods said. "I think we are still about a month-and-a-half away from executing the way we are supposed to do on both sides of the football."
The Lions' offensive line of Adrian Crispin, Kabren Edwards, Trusten Mallard-Foreman, Joseph Young and Michael Cooper got squad going on their first possession.
Four-star wide receiver Derrick McFall showed his speed, hauling in four receptions for 99 yards, including a 65-yard sprint for a TD and another post pattern over the middle from 16 yards for a touchdown. Junior quarterback Nicholas Collins hit McFall in strive four times for 99 yards.
Collins zipped the pass for 16 yards for the TD to McFall, hitting the standout on his cut-in.
Collins also added a 5-yard TD dash and rushed for a total of 29 yards.
Ladraius Franklin and JaMichael Cooper led the rushing attack. Franklin had five carries for 53 yards with Cooper adding three touches for 32 yards.
QB Caden Granberry connected on four passes for 40 yards, including a pitch forward to wide receiver Ken'Trevyon Quinsey for 12-yards and a TD. Granberry had one carry for seven yards.
Freshman RB Cadarius McMiller had three totes for nine yards and sophomore Ashton Arriaga added one carry for 11 yards.
Defensively, Dedron Jackson and Aiden Keyes each recovered fumbles for the Lions.
Keiundre Johnson scored the Tigers' only TD, a 4-yard bull rush up the middle.
Woods added his team was ready to go up against a squad in a different color jersey.
"It is good to see (an opponent) and it is good to see a really good team like Terrell — they have everybody coming back on that team. They're a good team and to be able to stand toe-to-toe with them is promising," Woods said.
The Lions will open the regular season on Friday against the Marshall Mavericks at CTMF Rose Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Last year, the Mavericks scored a 40-29 victory over Tyler.
The Lions had won the previous five meetings before last year's loss. From 1955 until 2001, Marshall and Tyler met every season. The Lions lead the series 50-33-3.
Terrell opens its season on Friday at Hallsville.
Tyler Lions Football Schedule
Aug. 26 Marshall 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 Tyler Legacy 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 Mesquite Horn 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 x-at North Mesquite (Memorial Stadium) 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 x-McKinney North 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 x-at Lancaster 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 x-at West Mesquite (Memorial Stadium) 7 p.m.
+Oct. 20 x-Lufkin 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 x-at Longview 7:30 p.m.
^Nov. 3 x-Forney 7 p.m.
x-District 7-5A Division I
+-Homecoming
^-Senior Night