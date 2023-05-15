The annual Tyler High Blue & White game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the THS field, new Lions Coach Rashaun Woods said.
Admission is free but Coach Woods is asking fans to donate a case of bottled water, Powerade, Gatorade, Pedialyte, granola bars and other nonperishable foods so the football players can eat before practice during the summer and fall workouts.
Woods said the Lions will have a scrimmage with ones vs. ones and twos vs. twos.
"Spring practice has been going well," Woods said. "We still have a lot of work to do, but it has been fun seeing the guys moving around and learning their positions."
Woods added he almost has his staff complete.
His coorindators came from Wylie High School — offensive coordinator Lionel Wrenn and defensive coordinator Trey Lewis.
After the spring game, the Lions will go directly to Summer Pride workouts, Woods said.
Fall workouts are scheduled to begin on Aug. 7.
Lions fans can renew their season tickets now through June 11. Ticket relocation is from June 12 to July 12 and July 17 to Aug. 17. Go to athletics.tylerisd.org.
Tyler scrimmages Terrell on Aug. 18 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Lions' home opener is Aug. 25 against Marshall in Tyler.