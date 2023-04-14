For the first time since 2011, the Lions will have a new leader conducting spring drills.
Rashaun Woods is the new Tyler High football coach, taking over Ricklan Holmes.
The Lions’ first practice is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Monday.
The annual Blue-White Game is slated for May 16.
Woods was a two-time All-America receiver at OSU and still holds several school and Big 12 records. After a brief stint in the NFL and the CFL, Woods became a high school coach.
Woods started coaching at Star Spencer High School in Spencer, Oklahoma. He became the head football coach at Oklahoma City Marshall High School in 2012. In six seasons leading Marshall, Woods’ teams posted a 55-18 record and winning a Class 3A state title in 2017. Woods was named the Oklahoma Coach of the Year in 2017.
In 2019, Woods moved to Class 6A Enid High School (has an enrollment comparable to a 5A-Division I school in Texas). Woods completed four seasons at Enid. During his tenure, he took the Plainsmen from an 0-10 record to 6-6-1 this past season. It was the first non-losing season for the program in 10 years and their first playoff win in 16 years.
Woods has a career record of 67-49-1.
LIONS TALES: Four-star recruit Derrick McFall has narrowed his choices to Alabama, Florida, Louisville, TCU, Texas and Texas A&M.