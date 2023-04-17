The Tyler Lions, under the direction of new head football coach Rashaun Woods, got spring drills underway on Monday at the Tyler High School practice field.
The annual Blue-White Game is slated for May 16.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS
Sports Editor
I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.
