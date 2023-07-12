Lindale four-star offensive lineman Casey Poe is headed to Tuscaloosa.
Poe announced his commitment to Alabama on Instagram Live and the Rivals YouTube channel on Wednesday evening.
God has given me many abilities and opportunities that I will forever be grateful for. I would also like to thank everyone who has stayed with me and encouraged me throughout my recruitment process. With that being said, Roll Tide🐘🔴 #comitted @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/n8WdMuvKPv— Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) July 12, 2023
“After a long process, which I would like to thank all of the coaches and different fan bases and everyone that has supported me, thank you,” Poe said. “Now is the time I would like to let you know I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at the University of Alabama. Roll Tide.”
He chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Texas Tech, LSU, Auburn, Oklahoma and LSU.
The announcement was made on Poe’s 18th birthday, providing the gift of another elite prospect for Alabama.
“Throughout my entire life, I’ve watched Alabama,” Poe said “I’ve been a fan since I was young, and I’ve gotten to watch where Coach (Nick) Saban has taken this program, from its highs to its lows to its best moments to kind of the gray areas. Through his leadership and his ability to coach guys and get them into the best position they could possibly be in and be able to see that my entire life and be able to communicate with him and talk to him and build a relationship with him and really get to know his thought process on things. That was a thing I could not walk away from.
“And Coach (Eric) Wolford, one of the best O-line coaches, if not the best O-line coach in the game. He’s going to be working with me day in and day out, and I know that whenever I’m under his guidance and under his teaching, he’s going to push me every single day to be the best offensive lineman I can possibly be. I can take that teaching and go out on a Saturday and know I’ve given my all and I’ve been taught by the best.”
Poe is ranked No. 68 overall by the On3 Industry Ranking, where he is the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and the No. 13 recruit Texas. By the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is No. 103 overall, No. 4 at his position and No. 19 in the state.
“The recruiting process has been amazing,” Poe said in a recent interview with the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “It gets very hectic and stressful at times, but I wouldn’t give it up for anything. The memories you get to make with family and friends are ones that can never be replaced. (In June), when I went to four schools in a week was extremely fun but very tiring. I was sleeping more in our family car than my own bed. But I got to be with my family, trying to decipher where my home is. I got to make memories that will last me a lifetime with the people I love.”
Poe is ranked overall No. 38 (On3Sports), No. 133 (247Sports), 144 (Rivals) and No. 237 (ESPN). As an interior offensive lineman, he’s No. 1 (On3Sports), No. 5 (247Sports), No. 6 (Rivals) and No. 10 (ESPN). In Texas, Poe is ranked No. 9 (On3Sports), No. 23 (Rivals), No. 25 (247Sports) and No. 44 (ESPN).
“They’re getting a young man that is going to love his teammates,” Lindale head football coach Chris Cochran said. “They’re getting a guy that is going to be coachable. They’re getting a guy that is really good in the run game. The schools that have been recruiting him know what type of athlete he is and that his upside is really big.”
Poe joins recent East Texans Jamarion Miller (Tyler Legacy), Jordan Renaud (Tyler Legacy) and Jalen Hale (Longview) to choose Alabama.
College coaches have found their way to Lindale often over the past few years, but it really amped up with Poe.
“It’s been really good,” Cochran said. “It’s been a cool experience for me to meet some of these guys. I also think it’s a really good for our young guys to see. And if you follow our social media, we’ve put it out there, letting guys know they can dream big. If you continue to work hard, you never know what that might lead to.”
As a junior, Poe graded out at 89% with 71 knockdowns and one sack allowed.
“East Texas competition is unlike any other,” Poe said. “People say Florida and California have good ball, but they haven’t seen East Texas ball. I know every single Friday, the defensive line across from me is going to be the very best.”
“He has great athleticism and explosiveness,” Cochran said. “You can see that with what he does in the shot put. His feet are good, and his punch is really good.”
Poe won the shot put in Class 4A as a sophomore with a throw of 57 feet and 4.75 inches.