Travis Gray, longtime athletic trainer in East Texas, has passed away, Lindale football coach Chris Cochran said on Wednesday.
Mr. Gray was the head athletic trainer at Lindale High School. For 11 years, he was a trainer at Brownsboro High School, Tyler Junior College and Chapel Hill before coming to Lindale. Mr. Gray was in his first year at Lindale ISD.
Cochran said on Twitter, "Hard to post, but our Head Athletic Trainer, Travis, passed away peacefully this afternoon. Thank you all so much for your prayers, love and support for the Gray family during Travis's battle. prayers for the hard days to come for Rita, Rylan and Rhea. #graystrong"
"Our hearts are broken with news of Travis," Stan Surratt, Lindale ISD superintendent, said. "Travis' wife and children are in our thoughts and prayers. Travis was loved by everyone; His fellow trainers, coaches and his student athletes. He made a positive impact at Lindale ISD and everyone he came in contact with. May God comfort the Gray family.
Around Thanksgiving, Mr. Gray contracted COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital in early December. Later, he was moved to a hospital in Fort Worth.
Services are pending.