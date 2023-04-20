Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.