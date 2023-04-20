Lindale Class of 2024 offensive lineman Casey Poe announced his top eight schools on Thursday night.
Poe’s top eight consists of Clemson, Texas Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma.
Where’s home?🤫👀📸: @SteezoDsgn pic.twitter.com/01HDNTtFF0— Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) April 21, 2023
Poe is a four-star recruit and the No. 10 inside offensive lineman nationally according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
On3 has Poe as the No. 1 inside offensive lineman nationally and the No. 34 recruit overall in the nation.
Poe has recently made visits to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Clemson and Texas Tech, along with visits to schools that didn’t make his top eight such as Texas A&M and Georgia Tech.
“In my process, my three main things are the culture of whatever team I may choose and how strong that is, the relationship I can have with the coaching staff and my teammates and how I can grow as a Christian, person and player,” Poe recently told the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
This week, Poe — the reigning Class 4A shot put champion — won the area track and field meet in the shot put with a throw of 56-9.5.