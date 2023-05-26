Cedeno Clark has been hired as the new Lindale High School boys basketball coach, Stan Surratt, Lindale ISD superintendent, announced.
"I am extremely excited to become the next head boys basketball coach at Lindale High School,” said Clark, a former John Tyler head coach. “I've had the privilege to compete against Lindale in the past and always admired how the student-athletes competed with respect, passion, and discipline toward the game of basketball. I look forward to serving the student-athletes, the high school community, and Lindale ISD to the best of my ability in this next chapter of my life.”
Clark will take over for Coach Chris Grotemat who has taken an assistant principal's position at White Oak High School.
Clark is currently the varsity assistant coach for the Eagles basketball team and the head coach of the Lady Eagles cross country team. He also serves as a world geography teacher at Lindale High School.
Previously, Clark served as a teacher and a coach at Tyler ISD for 17 years. He was the head boys basketball coach at JT for nine of those years.
“We are super excited about Coach Clark,” Surratt said. “He has great experience as a head coach and superior knowledge of the game of basketball. He is a wonderful teacher of the game.”
Clark earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Jarvis Christian University and a Master’s in Education Administration from Grand Canyon University.