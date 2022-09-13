The trial for a Lindale man who has been jailed for nearly two years on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault is set to continue today.
Ronnie Lynn Gilbert, 63, was arrested Oct. 19, 2020, by Smith County deputies on two counts of aggravated kidnapping and a charge of aggravated sexual assault. He remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $900,000.
According to a warrant affidavit, Gilbert was arrested after a woman found a male relative who had been handcuffed by Gilbert sitting at the kitchen table of her Lindale home. Gilbert “walked around the door and pointed a chrome revolver with black grips at her,” according to the affidavit. The pistol belonged to the victim, who kept it hidden in her bedroom, the affidavit states.
The victim told a detective that, at that point, she knew what was going to happen because Gilbert had sexually assaulted her multiple times in the past. According to the document, Gilbert then drove the woman and the man in handcuffs to Gilbert’s home, pointing the gun at them as he drove.
When they got to Gilbert’s residence, the document states Gilbert used zip ties to tie the man’s legs to a chair as he remained handcuffed.
The victim told Gilbert “not to do this,” but Gilbert kept making statements about “not making him hurt her,” the warrant states.
The woman told the detective Gilbert then sexually assaulted her, according to the document.
Gilbert then removed the zip ties on the man’s legs and drove the pair back to her residence while telling the man he was sorry, the document states. Gilbert also told the pair not to call the police, or “it would not end well when he bonds out.”
Further investigations and interviews with Gilbert confirmed the accuracy of the victim's statements, according to the document.