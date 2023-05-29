Lindale ISD announced the hiring of Chad Hodges as the new assistant principal of Lindale Junior High.
"I'm excited to get back to Lindale, the place that we call home, the place where I met my wife, and it's where our kids were born,” Hodges said. “It's not a secret as to why Lindale is successful. There are great students, phenomenal teachers, loving and caring support staff, supporting administration, and championship academics and athletics. There's a lot to be fired up about when you talk about the school district. On top of that, it's a great community to raise a family and I'm excited to be back in Lindale ISD."
Hodge is currently serving as the secondary assistant principal at Alba-Golden ISD.
Previously, he served as a teacher, coach, CTE chair and as an assistant principal for Lindale ISD.
“We are so excited that Mr. Hodges is returning to Lindale ISD,” said Superintendent Stan Surratt. “Mr. Hodges has a reputation of building great relationships with students and parents. He is a kid magnet and a great fit for Lindale Junior High.”
Hodges earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Tarleton State University and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from the University of Texas at Tyler.