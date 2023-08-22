The Lindale ISD Board of Trustees adopted a total tax rate of $0.95472 during a special called school board meeting on Monday. The 2023-2024 tax rate was reduced by 21.54 cents from last year’s total tax rate. Lindale ISD has now cut the total tax rate by 43.58 cents over the last five years, according to the district.
“I am so proud of our school board,” Superintendent Stan Surratt said. "The (Lindale) ISD Board of Trustees has created a plan to improve our teacher pay scale and to also improve pay for support staff, while cutting the taxes for all Lindale ISD property owners by 21.54 cents.”
Since this new adopted tax rate is 6 cents above the ‘Voter Approval Tax Rate,’ the Lindale ISD Board of Trustees is calling for a tax ratification election. If the Lindale community approves the adopted tax rate, Lindale ISD would cut taxes an additional 21.54 cents, for a total of 43.58 cents over the last five years, according to the district.
If the adopted rate is approved, the 6 cents will generate an additional $1.4 million in revenue that the school district will use to improve the LISD teacher pay scale and to improve pay for LISD support staff.
“I am appreciative of how the LISD Board of Trustees is supporting teachers through an increase in pay, while also being able to reduce the total tax rate for the LISD community,” Chief Financial Officer Michelle Tate said. “The LISD Board of Trustees always does what is best for the district as a whole.”
The school board was able to reduce the taxes for all property owners in Lindale because of the strong economic growth throughout the community, according to the district. This past year, the school district experienced about a 23 percent growth in property values.