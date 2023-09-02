Lindale ISD, the Lindale Fire Department and Tyler Junior College have joined together in a cooperative effort to design and implement a dual credit firefighter certification program within Lindale ISD.
The Emergency Services program of study focuses on training CTE learners to respond to emergency situations, such as medical emergencies and fire-based emergencies.
“TJC is very excited to provide the fire academy program in partnership with Lindale ISD,” said lead TJC instructor Jeff Akin. “This program will give students the opportunity to graduate high school with a state certification in structural firefighting. This would not be possible without the strong partnership with Lindale ISD and the Lindale Volunteer Fire Department.”
The result of this collaboration is a two-year program that will enable participants to earn a total of 24 hours of college credit and the Texas Commission on Fire Protection basic firefighter certification. Lindale ISD is covering all costs associated with the program including tuition, fees, textbooks, uniform and gear rentals.
Classes will be conducted at the Lindale High School. There will also be some field trips to the Lindale Fire Department Fire Training facility to complete required skills training exercises.
“Lindale Volunteer Fire Chief, Joe Yeakley, and the Lindale volunteer fire department members are instrumental in making this program a success by providing students access to their fire training field and firefighting equipment,” Akin said. “Many of the Lindale firefighters are also heavily involved in student instruction. We look forward to providing students a pathway into the fire service career.”
Selected students start the program at the beginning of their junior year and continue until the end of their senior year.