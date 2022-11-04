This week, local Smith County districts placed in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Class 4A military marching band state competition that took place at McLane Stadium in Waco.
Lindale ISD captured the state title, while Chapel Hill finished second, and Carthage placed third.
Both Lindale and Chapel Hill expressed pride at their success, and are happy to share the accomplishment of the bands with the community.
For the third-year in a row, Lindale High School’s “Pride of Lindale” band has earned a state title in the competition. Steven Moore, director of Bands for Lindale ISD, has been in the position for 27 years and mentioned the excitement towards the winning title.
“I was so proud of my students and staff and for all the hard work and dedication they displayed throughout the season. The students were excited. Lots of excited screams and tears of joy by everyone,” he said.
According to Moore, the band has been preparing since August when they started learning music and drilling marching fundamentals for the football season.
The Lindale High School band consists of 222 students and the name of “Pride of Lindale” was a name given by the community years ago, said Moore.
For Chapel Hill ISD, receiving second place was a major goal accomplishment, said Joseph Hewitt, Director of Bands for Chapel Hill ISD.
“For the Chapel Hill band to reach the state finals is a major accomplishment and it was a goal that we set out to do this year. We did that based on our placement last year of second to last,” he said. “When we made finals, we were ecstatic and really hoped for the best. When we got the silver medal, it was an unbelievable feeling and all of our hard work and hours and sweat that we put in paid off.”
With 162 students in the band program but 129 who marched this year, Hewitt said this is the first time the Chapel Hill High School band has accomplished a lot of success, especially going from a low ranking of 10th place out of 11 bands to second place out of 14 bands.
“For many, many years, the Chapel Hill band program was kind of always considered to be the underdog. It's been very cool to watch the growth in the 12 years that I've been here and now band programs no longer can dismiss us,” Hewitt said. “We are six in the state on the concert stage and we are second in the state on the marching field. It's a huge accomplishment for us and now people just have to worry about us being on their coattails and they need to figure out what it's going to take to beat us, which is the opposite. For all we've had to do for the last 12 years, we've been trying to figure out how to beat them and we have started to do that.”
Hewitt said the band program has gone through major changes throughout the years, but is grateful for the current team of band directors who has helped build the program to what it is today.
“I’m forever thankful that I have a team in place that is all on the same page and they want to see the smiles on our kid's face after such hard work. I just want to thank everyone for their support. It's been a long long 12 years building this program,” he said.
Moore also mentioned thanks to his staff, the district, and organizations who have supported the band throughout the years.
For more information in regards to UIL rankings for this year, go to https://www.uiltexas.org/music/marching-band/area.