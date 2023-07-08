Lindale Candy Company had a “sweet” visit from the Texas Bucket List on Thursday. The business, owned by Jeremiah and Kaitlin Cagle, reopened under their ownership in July 2019.

Jeremiah Cagle said he was contacted by the Texas Bucket List over a year ago but timing wasn’t right for either parties.

“He had reached out to do a story on us over a year ago but timing was challenging then for both of us,” he said. “He contacted us last Friday and informed us he could be on site Thursday.”

Cagle said host Shane McAuliffe filmed the business making a batch of its famous peppermint.

“Shane filmed us making a batch of our famous peppermint; an over 75-year-old recipe and is what the Lindale Candy Company is known for,” he said. “We let him sample some of Kaitlin's Confections made on site, the Peanut Butter Balls, fresh-dipped strawberries, the Caramel chocolate Pretzel Rods, and an edible peppermint bucket filled with chocolates and truffles.”

Cagle said the visit was a huge success and well received by McAuliffe.

“The visit went fantastic and he was blown away at the versatility of our homemade treats, chocolates, and the building including candy viewing windows, 10 ft peppermint pole, and multiple murals for pictures,” he said. “Shane said it was the best peppermint he has ever tasted and the quality of the chocolate being smooth and creamy was incredible.”

Lindale Candy Company is nearly 77years old and is just one of a handful of places left in the country that still pull the hard candies by hand.

“We house East Texas premier chocolatier; from hand-painted chocolates, lollipops, brittles, patties, clusters, and so much more,” Cagle said. “90% of what you find in our store is made on-site. We also carry nostalgic candies, gummies, trending Tik-Tok treats, among others.”

The shop boasts warm samples, a large courtyard with 30 feet of viewing windows into the candy kitchen, and a family-friendly environment.

The candy store even uses original equipment and offers tours to schools and nursing homes.

“We are one of the most unique candy stores in the country and have also been featured on the Texas Country Reporter,” Cagle said. “It was an honor to be featured on the Texas Bucket List. We are blessed with an incredible staff and community support.”

Lindale Candy Company posts a weekly schedule on social media that allows the public to know what days it makes candy, what time to show up, and what you can expect to see them making.

Lindale Candy Company is located at 113 West Hubbard Street in Lindale and can be reached at 903-730-1050.

For more information, visit the Lindale Candy Company Facebook page.