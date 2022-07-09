Lift Truck Supply, the oldest Toyota forklift dealer in Texas, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary in Tyler.
The Tyler Chamber of Commerce kicked off the event with a ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating 40 years of serving East Texas customers.
From its humble beginnings, LTS has grown to become the premier material handling provider, supporting manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and supply chain operations. LTS provides solutions ranging from new and used industrial equipment, rentals, parts, service and warehouse systems.
LTS founder Craig Murphy started as a forklift salesman in 1967. Around 1981, Murphy heard Toyota had opened its first office in Carson, California and was looking to expand in North America.
Murphy wrote a letter to Toyota inquiring about a dealership opportunity and met with Shankar Basu, who later became President of Toyota. They met in Dallas to discuss opening a dealership in East Texas. Murphy won approval and opened LTS in 1982, starting with a small shop and two employees.
Lift Truck Supply has grown to nearly 100 employees throughout five locations that cover East and Central Texas.
“I wasn’t sure what I was getting myself into, but I knew that I wanted to try something big,” said Murphy. “Toyota was in its infancy and looking to expand in the U.S. so I thought it would be a good opportunity.”
Toyota Material Handling has consistently recognized LTS for outstanding sales and service excellence. Murphy has also been awarded the President’s Award three times for superior performance in all areas of dealership operations.
“Mr. Murphy’s commitment to the company and his love of the employees makes him a great leader,” said General Manager Jimmy Head. “He has created a family-oriented work environment and that has played a vital role in Lift Truck Supply’s success.”
The pandemic has spotlighted the material handling industry and how the forklift plays a vital role in the production and transportation of goods.
“Without material handling equipment, everything from raw materials to finished products wouldn’t get loaded onto trains and trucks and store shelves would stay empty,” said Head. “That’s why we take material handling very seriously and use the best technologies available to expand our customers' capabilities.”
The 40th anniversary celebration was held July 1 at the main headquarters in Tyler at 3305 Robertson Road, Tyler.