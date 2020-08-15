Dove hunting in fields near Abilene each September I have two fears, getting bit by a snake and having my dog, Sadie, bitten by a snake, and not necessarily in that order.
I know we have been lucky, because in the seven years I have taken her hunting I have not seen a rattlesnake. That, however, does not mean they do not exist.
Whether it is a hunting dog or a backyard warrior, snakes are an issue to dogs. In some cases it can be deadly. Dogs are by nature nosey about movement and odor, but there are things that can be done to hopefully keep a dog from sticking its nose where it doesn’t belong.
The first is a snake avoidance program where dogs are trained to run away from snakes. One Shot Retriever Kennels in Berryville will be holding one of the clinics from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 30. Although the clinic is being held just in time for dove season, it is open to all breeds of dogs.
Wayne Lain, who holds clinics throughout the state, will conduct the clinic. Lain got into the snake avoidance business years ago after having one of his dogs trained by someone else and thinking it was not done right.
His program involves introduction to rattlesnakes, copperheads and water moccasins, all of which are defanged before the program starts. Since a snake almost instantly replaces its fangs, their mouths are also taped close. A shock collar is used on the dog for negative reinforcement.
Working with the dog on a leash, Lain introduces it to the snakes under different situations.
“They will see it and try to smell it or smell it and try to see it, and that is when I use the collar,” Lain said.
In the case of a rattlesnake, the dog is introduced to one where it cannot hear the rattle and either finds the snake by scent or sight, and another that rattles it finds with scent, sight and sound.
The use of an electronic collar is controversial to some, but Lain said in comparison to other technics using clickers it teaches the dog to react on its own instead of to a human command.
In Texas, dove season corresponds with the most active period of rattlesnake movement during the year.
“Once things cool off a little in September and October there is another peak in snake activity, this can also be associated with weather systems coming in off the Gulf too. Obviously the further south you go, the longer and later they are active,” explained Dr. Paul Crump, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department herpetologist.
Making matters even more precarious is that hunts are typically held during the snakes’ peak period of activity.
“The heat of the day during the summer is usually the least active time with dusk to mid-morning being the peaks but at other times of year they can be active all day, really depending on temperatures. They have a window of active/optimal temperatures that they are metabolically active at,” Crump said.
The biologist added that depending on what a field is like that the snakes are most likely moving in and out to feed. Fortunately for hunters and dogs snakes prefer avoidance as much as we want to stay away from them, but if it feels trapped it will strike.
“Most rattlesnakes can strike half to two-thirds their body length, so it just depends on how large the snake is. Most rattlesnakes aren’t larger than 5 feet, so if you stay at leave 6 feet away people should be safe from a strike, but they can move fast and if you are between the snake and its exit, they will come towards you,” Crump said.
Even having been through an avoidance clinic Lain said there is no guarantee a dog rushing to make a retrieve or just caught in that snake’s exit lane will not get bit.
“A comparison I use is we communicate very well. Let’s say we are both hunting the King Ranch and we agree we need to be careful because there are snakes. That does not mean one of us is not going to get bit,” the trainer said.
For that reason he also recommends getting a dog vaccinated with the Red Rocks Biologics rattlesnake vaccine. The vaccine has shown success at reducing the impact of a snakebite.
Lain said how often a dog has to go through the avoidance program depends on the dog. He has had some trained annually and other heavily hunted dogs go as long as 13 years between clinics.
He said a side advantage is that there are instances where dogs trained to avoid snakes have kept their owners and others from being bit through their reaction when they come across a snake.
Cost of the avoidance clinic is $100 per dog. Participants must pay in cash. There is no pre-registration and each session takes about 15 minutes. One Shot Retriever Kennels is located at 22082 FM 2215, a half-mile east of Midway Package and Feed Store just south of Lake Palestine on U.S. 155. For more information call 903-681-1954.