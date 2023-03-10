Three coaches who made East Texas the hub of junior college basketball were honored during a cermony on Friday.
Legendary coaches Floyd Wagstaff, Vernon Harton and Joe Turner were recognized at the Region XIV Basketball Tournament at Wagstaff Gymnasium on the campus of Tyler Junior College.
The trio were instrumental in making the basketball league the envy of the nation. It began in the 1940s as the Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, followed by the Texas Eastern Athletic Conference. It is now Region XIV Conference.
The familes of the legends were on hand for the ceremony.
Floyd Wagstaff spent 30 years (1946-1975) leading the Tyler Junior College Apaches, many seasons in the gym that bears his name. When he retired Wagstaff was the winningest junior college coach with 743 wins. He led the Apaches to two national championships (1949, 1951) and to 11 national tournament appearances.
He also was 130–36 as the TJC football coach. Wagstaff is a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, NJCAA Hall of Fame and the Stephen F. Austin University Hall of Fame.
His daughter, Peggy Wagstaff Smith, represented Coach Wagstaff and accepted the plaque from Don Clinton, Region XIV Men’s Director.
Vernon Harton had two different stints totaling 16 years at Jacksonville College. He amassed over 300 wins, three conference titles and two national tournament appearances.
His son, Ray Harton, who played for Coach Harton on some of his top Bullard High School teams, along with his wife, Sherry, accepted the plaque in honor of his father.
Joe Turner was at Kilgore College for 25 years, winning 387 games. He led the Rangers to nine conference titles and NJCAA national championships in 1956 and 1958.
His daughter, Holly Turner Lemmel, represented Coach Turner. Mrs. Lemmel was joined by her husband, Paul Lemmel, daughter Maggie Sow, her husband Tyson Sow and two-year-old son Miles Sow.
The three completed the Class of 2023 for Region XIV Legends.
On Thursday, Guy Davis (Angelina College), Dale Dotson (Lon Morris College), Scott Gernander (San Jacinto College), Lewis Orr (Lon Morris College/Navarro College) and Leon Spencer (Henderson County Junior College/Trinity Valley Community College) were honored.
On Wednesday, Coach Mary Ann Otwell, who led Panola College to two national championships, was honored. Debra “DK” Thomas, Coach Otwell’s first recruit and first All-America, accepted the plaque for Coach Otwell. Presenting the award were Dr. Parker and Kilgore College Athletic Director and Region XIV Women’s basketball representative Courtney Pruitt.