Legendary Kansas City Chiefs play-by-play broadcaster Mitch Holthus will be the question-and-answer moderator for “An Evening with Patrick Mahomes” on April 1 at the UT Tyler Cowan Center, The East Texas Speakers Forum organization announced on Thursday.
The event, which is presented by the East Texas Speakers Forum, will feature a moderated question-and-answer session with the two-time Super Bowl MVP beginning at 7 p.m.
Holthus, who is in his 29th season with the NFL club, is best known for his signature call of "Touchdown, KAN-SAS-CITY". He also hosts the Hy-Vee “Chiefs Insider” television show and various Chiefs website programming and emcees many Chiefs functions throughout the year.
A native of Smith Center, Kansas, Holthus has continued the work ethic he learned growing up on a farm in his career as a play-by-play sportscaster, entrepreneur and motivational speaker.
As an entrepreneur, Holthus writes, produces, and sells the “Minute With Mitch” radio and television shows that air in-season throughout the Chiefs' listening area.
During basketball season, Holthus can be seen and heard doing play-by-play calls for Fox Sports and ESPN. Holthus has called Big 12, Big Ten, SEC and Missouri Valley Conference games, as well as post-season NIT games.
Public ticket sales begin Monday, Feb. 27, through the UT Tyler Cowan Center box office. The UT Tyler Cowan Center box office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $125, and will be available by calling 903-566-7424 or clicking the ‘Buy Ticket’ button at www.cowancenter.org.
Limited sponsorships for the event are available now by emailing easttexasspeakersforum@gmail.com. The Longview-based 501©(3) is seeking support from individuals, corporations, institutions and foundations. The support would come via a VIP-level commitment of $2,500 that would entitle the VIP to:
- Two premium tickets for the event
- Photo opportunity for two individuals with Patrick Mahomes
- A football signed by Patrick Mahomes
- VIP donations and proceeds from ticket sales will be used to pay fees and expenses for the Mahomes event and to endow future speakers and events.
Also this year, the Speakers Forum is organizing an event with Col. Martha McSally at Memorial City Hall in Marshall. Tickets are on sale at memorialcityhall.com ($25, $30 and $45) and sponsorships are available for the May 4 event with Col. McSally, the first female U.S. fighter pilot and a former U.S. senator from Arizona.
The East Texas Speakers Forum was founded in 2019 with the broad goals of increasing engagement, education and East Texas regionalism. The forum’s inaugural event was “An Evening with President George W. Bush” in late 2019 at the Belcher Center in Longview.
The ETSF is supported by a founding board representing Christus Health, Texas Bank and Trust, The University of Texas at Tyler, LeTourneau University, Longview News-Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph. Founding sponsors represent Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus and Upshur counties.