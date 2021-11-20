ARLINGTON — In the home of the Texas Rangers, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders and Cedar Hill Longhorns played the football equivalent of a pitcher’s duel.
Neither team could get that home run play, but Cedar Hill was able to scratch across two second-half touchdowns and rode its defense to a 21-7 win over Legacy Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
“These guys competed all year and responded all year,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “They responded in this game and kept coming back in the second half. It’s one of those games you can literally say you didn’t lose the game, you just ran out of time, because I think eventually, we would’ve gotten things together.
“We had too many penalties and too many mistakes today obviously to win in a close playoff game. We had plenty of opportunities. Our defense played great today. There were plenty of chances, but we kept setting ourselves back and having negative plays. When you’re not moving the ball and you’re not able to run the ball, you get one-dimensional, and they pressure you and things fall apart.”
Legacy won the coin toss and elected to receive. The Red Raiders tried some trickery on the first play as Kenneth Hawkins, a former standout running back at Frankston High School who was playing primarily on the defensive line for the Red Raiders on Saturday, threw a pass to the right side that was picked off by Cedar Hill’s Keandre Jackson.
The Legacy defense forced a Cedar Hill punt. The Longhorns punted three times in the first quarter, and the Red Raiders punted twice.
Cedar Hill got the ball at the Legacy 49-yard line with 1:19 left in the first quarter and was able to capitalize on a 15-yard penalty to move into scoring position, finishing with a 2-yard touchdown run by Cedric Harden Jr. to take a 7-0 lead with 11:23 left in the second quarter.
The Red Raiders had a fourth and 1 at the Cedar Hill 47 on the next drive but were stopped. However, on the next play, Aaron Sears picked off Harden to give the ball back to the Red Raiders.
On third and 6, Sears found Ja’Kaleb Turner for a 38-yard gain. Sears then had a 10-yard run to set up a 3-yard touchdown carry for Bryson Donnell to tie the score at 7 with 6:45 left in the half.
Cedar Hill marched down to the Legacy 28 before the Red Raiders got a fourth down stop with 2:10 on the clock. Legacy had to punt the ball back with just more than a minute on the clock, but Cedar Hill was unable to capitalize.
Legacy opened the second half with an onside kick as Christian Baxter put the ball into the air on the left side, and Jamarion Miller was all alone to make the catch to give Legacy the ball. The Longhorns stopped the Red Raiders on fourth down and Legacy then returned the favor.
Legacy then was forced to punt, and Cedar Hill got a hand on it to take over at its own 45. The Longhorns used a 14-play, 55-yard drive to score on a 2-yard run by Harden on fourth down with 2:15 left in the third quarter.
Cedar Hill added to its lead with 11:04 remaining in the contest on a 2-yard run by Jaylen Jenkins, making the score 21-7.
The Red Raiders punted and then stopped Cedar Hill on fourth down.
On third and 17, Sears broke free for what was going to be a Legacy first down in Cedar Hill territory, but the Longhorns forced a fumble and recovered at their own 23 with 5:16 to play.
After a quick three-and-out, Legacy moved down inside the Cedar Hill 10, but then had fourth and goal at the 14-yard line before Zhaiylen Scott came up with the sack to seal the victory for the Longhorns.
Jenkins rushed for 94 yards on 15 carries for the Longhorns, who finished with 217 rushing yards. Harden had 54 yards rushing and another 54 yards passing.
It was the final game for 33 Tyler Legacy seniors — Jeremiah Sheffie, Adam Mitchell, Jamarion Miller Kelly Humber, Bryson Donnell, Jett Stanger, Jordan Ford, Ja’Kambrin Turner, Aaron Sears, Cayden Starks, Ja’Kaleb Turner, LaDavion Butler, Elijah Howard, Zander Johnson, Bruce Bruckner, La’Brendo Flowers, Kenneth Hawkins, Triston Jones, Devarius Howard, Montrail Williams, Jonathan Hamilton, Jequavian Whitaker, Christian Hesse, Kade Fry, Donavan Jordan, Malakai Bradley, Eithan Wallace, Le’Travian Whitmill, Tariq Robinson, Corey Lawrence, Jaelon Wickware, Ben Costanza and Anthony Jiles.
“I will always remember this group,” Willis said. “They are fighters. There’s great talent in this group, as well. They are very competitive kids. I can’t say enough about how good these guys were all year long and how good they were to me coming in new. I wish them the best, and we’ve got several of them we’re going to help find a spot to play on Saturdays.”
Donnell rushed for 60 yards on 12 carries to finish with 2,910 rushing yards for his career. Miller had 51 yards on 15 carries to finish as the all-time rushing leader in program history with 4,908 yards.
It was the second consecutive year for Cedar Hill to eliminate Tyler Legacy (6-6) from the playoffs. It was also the second straight year for the Red Raiders to win a playoff game after not winning one since 2009.
Cedar Hill (8-4) advances to face Bridgeland at 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium.
———
Cedar Hill 21, Tyler Legacy 7
Cedar Hill 0 7 7 7 — 21
Legacy 0 7 0 0 — 7
Second Quarter
CH — Cedric Harden Jr. 2 run (Shawn Sipes kick), 11:23
TL — Bryson Donnell 3 run (Christian Baxter kick), 6:45
Third Quarter
CH — Harden 2 run (Sipes kick), 2:15
Fourth Quarter
CH — Jaylen Jenkins 2 run (Sipes kick), 11:04
CH TL
First Downs 14 9
Rushes-Yards 47-217 37-145
Passing Yards 54 63
Comp.-Att-Int. 6-19-1 4-18-1
Punts-Ave. 4-35 6-27.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 8-40 8-65
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Cedar Hill, Jaylen Jenkins 15-94; Robert Richardson 15-69; Cedric Harden Jr. 17-54. Legacy, Bryson Donnell 12-60; Jamarion Miller 15-51; Aaron Sears 7-48; Eli Howard 1-(-3); Bruce Bruckner 2-(-11).
PASSING — Cedar Hill, Cedric Harden Jr. 6-19-1 54. Legacy, Aaron Sears 1-3-0 38; Bruce Bruckner 3-14-0 25; Kenneth Hawkins 0-1-1 0.
RECEIVING — Cedar Hill, Cam Jaylen Jenkins 2-27; Le’Keldrick Bridges 1-9; Jairrus Nicholson 1-8; Robert Richardson 1-6; Miles Rhoden 1-4. Legacy, Ja’Kaleb Turner 2-56; Bryson Donnell 2-7.