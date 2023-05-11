To recognize the hard work of its English Language Services students, the Literacy Council of Tyler hosted a celebration Thursday morning at First Presbyterian Church in Tyler.
“Today is the day we set aside to have them together and give them some awards for their hard work,” said Maria Araujo Ponce, director of the English Language Services program.
As one of the many programs of the Literacy Council of Tyler (LCOT), English Language Services is available to those looking to improve their English language skills. It is LCOT’s largest program with nearly 400 students representing 27 different countries - such as India, Latin America, Pakistan and Ghana - attending day and evening classes.
“It’s really fun to see all students grow and see them interact with each other,” Ponce said. “There’s a class that has five different nationalities and it’s a class of 12, so it just shows how diverse Tyler is becoming.”
The classes meet face-to-face, but there is an opportunity for distance learning.
“Our first option is always in-class learning but if we need to accommodate those who are not able to make those classes, we will help those students out,” Ponce said.
With a staff of nearly 50 on board, there are several groups of instructors who are dedicated to teaching, testing and however else students need help.
“The students work on their English skills two days a week and then come into class to better their English skills for work, for helping their children through with school or just to be better members of the community,” Ponce said.
With the community’s support, the English Language Services program is able to host classes in several locations: First Presbyterian Church, Family Learning Center of Tyler, Chapel Hill ISD, Tyler ISD (Austin and Bonner elementary schools), Lindale ISD, Whitehouse ISD and Grace Community Church on Old Jacksonville Highway.
“It’s really rewarding to see them grow and it's an honor to be able to celebrate them because they work so hard all year,” Ponce said.
With Spanish being Claudia Torres’ first language, she aims to be a better communicator for the community, as well as getting a better job.
“I think this will make me feel better… this program is so good for ladies like me that want to learn,” she said. “I need more learning but it is a good program.”
Anny Xu speaks Chinese, Korean and Japanese but she said adding English will help her be a better citizen.
“When I first came to the country, I could not understand what other people were saying and I of course could not speak English so this program has been helpful for me,” Xu said. “It is very nice and I like coming here and learning English and learning other cultures.”
For Claudia Duran, who speaks Spanish as her primary language, she enjoys and appreciates how fun the classes are.
“They’re not boring classes… my experience with this program has been very good, especially for those who want to improve their English, maybe get into a new profession,” she said. “It’s a good place to come and make friends and meet new people. It is a good idea.”
From the massive vocabulary and tricky grammar rules to unpredictable pronunciation, learning English for the first time can be a challenge for many.
“I learn step-by-step, little-by-little but they (English Language Services instructors) do a good job helping me work on improving my English,” Duran said.
The staff and instructors also recognized stand-out students for the year, awarding: Dedication Award to Bina Sinha, Best Attendance Award to Geanne Moreno, Second Best Attendance to Ji Young Kim, Most Proxy Hours to Manuel Cabrera and Most Progress to Annie Renteria.
“We are so proud of our English Language students and the hard work they have shown throughout the year,” said Whitney Patterson, LCOT Executive Director. “To celebrate them is an honor, and I am continuously inspired by these adult learners. Education truly changes their lives and the lives of their families.”
For more information about LCOT's English Language Services program or any of the nonprofit's other programs, visit www.lcotyler.org.