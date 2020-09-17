In March, Lauren Fisher Perry beamed from her hospital bed. She was wearing an “I voted” sticker on her blouse, and, though she was recovering from an emergency surgery to remove a golf ball-sized tumor from her brain, she was happy.
She was always that way. Always smiling. Or dancing. Right up until the very end.
“My mom, she was a great person,” Lauren’s daughter, Sarah, said. “Everybody says they have the best mom, but I truly did.”
Lauren, a retired University of Texas at Tyler and Tyler Junior College professor and licensed professional counselor, passed away the evening of Sept. 17, just one week after her birthday.
She was 57.
Her illness, discovered this year in late February, was “very dramatic,” and “very quick.”
Lauren was on her way home from teaching a course one Friday evening when her left arm began shaking and suddenly went numb. She called for help and was rushed to the emergency room.
That's when doctors found the cancer – glioblastoma.
By Monday, doctors would have the tumor removed. But recovery took much longer.
Lauren, always a passionate advocate for democracy, wouldn’t let that stop her from voting in the primaries.
“She wanted to vote and she knew that there was a way,” Nancy Nichols, a dear friend, explained. “She motivated her family and friends to go down to the election office, bring the ballot to her, take it back to the election office and get that sticker.”
It was that drive and passion that first led Nichols and Lauren to meet a few years back, while Nichols was on the campus of TJC registering new voters during a voter registration drive.
“This woman came up to me and just got very excited,” Nichols said. “I had little flyers with candies, and she wanted to take those to her students and past students and daughter’s friends, and everyone. She really wanted all the young people to exercise their right to vote.”
Lauren, who taught psychology, parenting and mental health classes for 19 years, had to retire because of her illness. But she still worked endlessly for what she believed in, and remained steadfast in her advocacy and encouragement, no matter the circumstances.
“From her hospital bed, she was instructing all of her nurses and her medical professionals how to vote by mail, how to get emergency ballots, how to get registered,” Nichols said. “It was just too funny watching her.”
Her daughter said that, for as long as she could remember, Lauren was constantly doing things like that, and always going above and beyond in order to help others.
“She always helped the people that had no voice, and that’s what made her so special,” Sarah said. “I remember how big her heart is. She treated everyone equally no matter their skin color, no matter how much money they made.”
She recalled the outrageous Halloween parties that her mother spent “a year at a time” planning, the professional U.S. soccer players her mom arranged for her to meet, and all the steps her mother took to help Sarah “become the person that I am today.”
“She was a one-of-a-kind person,” Sarah said. “I remember her laugh. Her smile. She touched the lives of so many, and I’m lucky to have had her for almost 31 years.”
Lauren, who suffered abuse earlier in life, was an outspoken advocate for women with the Women's Center of East Texas and East Texas Mental Health Associates. She founded Help End Abusive Relationship Tendencies, or H.E.A.R.T., a support group at the East Texas Crisis Center that still exists today.
While she taught, and counseled, and coached, she encouraged everyone by saying: “We can do hard things. This is hard. But we can do it.”
And, Nichols said, that's what she lived by.
“She was one of those people that to know her was to love her,” Leslie Reynolds, a friend of Sarah’s, said. “She made you feel like you were the only person in the room. I’ve known her for, God, 10 years, and never once did I see her angry or upset, but (always) loving or happy or positive. She just continued to give back to the community constantly.”
Lauren loved animals – especially her cats and dogs – and flowers, and traveling.
But most of all, she loved people.
And people loved her right back.
"Lauren was loved by everyone," Nichols said. "Everyone has a special, sweet story about Lauren that will carry them all the days of their lives. She was a dearly loved professor and has lifelong friendships. She was adored."
Nichols said that, although she knew Lauren for only a few years, she’ll always remember Lauren’s undying positivity, passion, commitment and, of course, her smile.
“She’s going to be missed terribly,” Nichols said.
Memorial services for Lauren will be planned through Stewart Family Funeral Home.