After some late shuffling, the brackets were changed for Saturday's action in the Tyler ISD Volleyball Invitational.
Tyler Legacy and Tyler High were initially scheduled to play each other but some late results changed the schedule.
The Lady Raiders will still play in the Gold Bracket at Tyler Legacy High School, while the Lady Lions are scheduled to participate in the Silver Bracket at Tyler High School.
In the Gold Bracket, Tyler Legacy takes on China Springs at 8 a.m. on Court No. 1. Other first round matches include: Edgewood vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove at 8 a.m. on Court No. 2; Princeton vs. Leander Glenn at 9 a.m. on Court No. 1 and North Lamar vs. Bryan Rudder at 10 a.m. on Court No. 1.
The consolation semifinals are slated for 10 and 11 a.m., while the winners' bracket semifinals are set for noon and 1 p.m.
The consolation final is on tap for 1 p.m. on Court No. 2 with the championship (Court No. 1) and third-place game (Court No. 2) at 2 p.m.
In the Silver Bracket, Tyler takes on Bullard at 8 a.m. on Court No. 1. Other first round matches include: Lindale vs. New Boston at 8 a.m. on Court No. 2; Troup vs. TBD at 9 a.m. on Court No. 1 and Texas High vs. Van at 10 a.m. on Court No. 1.
In the Bronze Bracket A at Tyler Legacy, Chapel Hill plays Marshall at 8 a.m. on Court No. 3. Other first round matches include: Gilmer vs. Rusk at 9 a.m. on Court No. 3; Sanger vs. TBD at 9 a.m. on Court No. 2 and Pine Tree vs. Mineola at 10 a.m. on Court No. 3.
The consolation semifinals are slated for 11 a.m., while the winners' bracket semifinals are set for noon and 1 p.m.
The consolation final is on tap for noon (Court 3) with the championship (Court No. 2) at 2 p.m.
In the Bronze Bracket B at Tyler High, West Rusk plays Beckville at 8 a.m. on Court No. 3. Other first round matches include: Center vs. TBD at 9 a.m. on Court No. 3; Jacksonville vs. Mount Pleasant at 9 a.m. on Court No. 2 and TBD vs. Dallas W.T. White at 10 a.m. on Court No. 3.
