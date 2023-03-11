Trinity Valley Coach Precious Ivy always says free throw shooting and defense wins championships.
That unfolded on Saturday in the Region XIV Women's Basketball Tournament title game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Briana Peguero hit two free throws with 9.1 seconds remaining and the Lady Cardinals did not allow Blinn to attempt a tying or winning shot, registering a 67-65 win and clinching the league's automatic bid to the NJCAA National Tournament.
The NJCAA National Tournament is scheduled for March 22-27 at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock.
TVCC avenged last year's loss to Blinn in the regional final in Jacksonville. It was also the 24th regional championship for the Lady Cardinals and this will be their 28th trip to the national tournament.
Trinity Valley trailed 37-23 at halftime but pulled within 50-49 entering the final period. From that point, it was back-and-forth throughout.
In the final hectic minutes, Peguero put TVCC on top 65-63 with 1:33 remaining. The Lady Buccaneers tied things up at 65-65 when Tiffany Tullis hit an inside shot at 48.3 seconds.
In a game that was filled with charges, two were coming back-to-back. First, BC's Skylar Barnes took the charge from TVCC's Destinee McDowell at 34.9 seconds. The Lady Bucs worked the clock down but this time is was the Athens school to draw the charge as Blinn's Jakoriah Long was called for the offensive foul against Makiyah McCollister in the lane.
TVCC set up shop and in the tough and tumble game, another foul was called in the corner, sending Peguero to the line. She made both free shots to put Trinity Valley ahead 67-65 with under 10 seconds to go.
Blinn took a timeout and advanced the ball to midcourt. When the Lady Bucs were trying to set up a play TVCC's Peguero stole the ball and the Lady Cardinals celebrated.
Abby Cater led TVCC with 19 points with 14 points from Ashanti Barnes.
Tullis led Blinn with 21 points, followed by Skylar Barnes (12) and Long (10).
TVCC was 1 of 8 from 3-point (Emanj Jenkins) and 26 of 32 from the free throw line.
Blinn was 5 of 24 from 3-point (Skylar Barnes, 2; Tullis, 1; Amyria Walker, 1; Hannah Humphrey, 1) and 22 of 32 from the free throw line.
NOTES: TJC and the City of Tyler is scheduled to host the 2024 Region XIV Tournament. ... The All-Tournament team included: Most Valuable Player Abby Cater, Trinity Valley; Ashanti Barnes, Trinity Valley; Kaila Kelley, Trinity Valley; Tiffany Tullis, Blinn; Skylar Barnes, Blinn; Tyler native Alyssia Thorne, Kilgore College; and Sharayah Johnson, Panola.
---
Wagstaff Gymnasium, Tyler Junior College
Tuesday, March 7
Men’s First Round
Game 1: No. 9 Navarro 74, No. 8 Tyler 72
Game 2: No. 12 Paris 61, No. 5 Coastal Bend 60
Game 3: No. 10 Bossier Parish 62, No. 7 Angelina 55, OT
Game 4: No. 6 Kilgore 54, No. 11 Lamar State-Port Arthur 49
Wednesday, March 8
Women’s Quarterfinals
Game 5: No. 1 Blinn 79, No. 8 Jacksonville 31
Game 6: No. 5 Panola 59, No. 4 Angelina 54
Game 7: No. 2 Trinity Valley 60, No. 7 Paris 49
Game 8: No. 6 Kilgore 83, No. 3 Tyler 70
Thursday, March 9
Men’s Quarterfinals
Game 9: No. 1 Lee 68, No. 9 Navarro 61
Game 10: No. 4 Trinity Valley 68, No. 12 Paris 52
Game 11: No. 2 Panola 78, No. 10 Bossier Parish 64
Game 12: No. 6 Kilgore 64, No. 3 Blinn 62
Friday, March 10
Women’s Semifinals
Game 13: No. 1 Blinn 62, No. 5 Panola 57
Game 14: No. 2 Trinity Valley 81, No. 6 Kilgore 65
Men’s Semifinals
Game 15: No. 4 Trinity Valley 73, No. 1 Lee 65
Game 16: No. 2 Panola 72, No. 6 Kilgore 44
Saturday, March 11
Game 17: Women’s Championship: No. 2 Trinity Valley 67, No. 1 Blinn 65
Game 18: Men’s Championship: No. 4 Trinity Valley 76, No. 2 Panola 74, OT