ATHENS — LaPoynor scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter, breaking open a tight game and clinching a berth in the state basketball tournament for the second consecutive year.
The Flyers (32-7) defeated district rival Martin's Mill, 53-43, before a vocal crowd in the Class 2A Region III final at the Athens High School gymnasium.
It was the third time for LaPoynor to beat the Mustangs this season. Martin's Mill ends its season at 31-6.
This will be LaPoynor's 11th state tournament appearance. The Flyers are scheduled to play Flatonia (34-4) at 10 a.m. Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The other 2A semifinal has Lipan (36-1) meeting New Home (31-7) at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The championship game is slated for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
Streaks were the name of the game as the clubs were so familiar with each other.
LaPoynor entered the final period leading 35-34. The Flyers took off in the fourth quarter, scoring the first 11 points for a 46-34 advantage.
"We have faced adversity in every single game and we sure did today," LaPoynor Coach Jim Reid said. "Credit to Martin's Mill. They did a good job. They were able to jump out on us and be able to lock us down defensively. We got a little stagnant and we finally got some things going and got to playing. That was the key to be able to knock them off three times."
Dijuan Whitehead led the Flyers with a double double, scoring 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Evan Almedia added 10 points with five boards.
Also scoring for LaPoynor were Mathew Driskell (7), Cooper Gracey (6) and Mann Scott (5). Gracey added six rebounds, followed by Scott (3), Driskell (2), Cort Reid (2) and Jackson Young (1).
Martin's Mill was led by Alex Tyner with 23 points and nine rebounds. Jak Kinder added 14 points and three boards. Also scoring for MM were Nate Reiser (3) and Elliot Milliard (3).
Reiser had three rebounds, followed by Isaac Jenkins (2) and Jack Milligan (1).
The Mustangs started fast, taking an 11-2 lead — five points from Tyner and three each from Kinder and Hilliard.
But then it was the Flyers' turn, scoring 14 consecutive points for a 16-11 advantage. However, the two teams were tied 24-24 at halftime as Kinder hit a 3-pointer at 30 seconds and Tyner scored on a layup at the buzzer.
The Flyers were 0 of 6 from 3-point and they were 9 of 12 at the free throw line.
The Mustangs were 6 of 20 from 3-point (Kinder, 3; Tyner, 2; Hilliard, 1) and 9 of 15 from the free throw line.
LaPoynor was in the regional final for the fourth consecutive year, plus playing in the state tournament in 2020 and 2022.
Reid put together a tough schedule to prepare his squad.
"We've lost seven games, but all seven games were losses to teams that made the playoffs or made deep runs in the playoffs or are 5As," Reid said. "We have not lost to a 2A team all year long. We've played up and played extremely tough teams. It helped us prepare for this and I think will help us moving forward."
Following the game, the teams gathered in a circle at midcourt and Reid led the squads in a prayer.