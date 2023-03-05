LaPoynor and Hooks will represent East Texas this week at the UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament in San Antonio.
The tourney, which is played at the Alamodome, gets underway on Thursday and continues through with Championship Saturday.
Unranked Hooks (32-5) plays No. 2 Hitchcock (29-7) in the Class 3A semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The other semifinal has No. 7 Lytle (34-6) taking on No. 5 Childress (27-7) at 3 p.m.
The 3A state championship game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.
The 2A semifinals are slated for Friday. No. 2 LaPoynor (32-7) tangles with No. 10 Flatona (34-4) at 10 a.m. The first semifinal has No. 1 Lipan (36-1) meeting No. 5 New Home (31-7) at 8:30 a.m.
The 2A championship game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hooks is making its first state appearance.
Members of the Hornets include junior Trayvon Johnson, senior Carter Harris, junior Carveion Johnson, senior Nate Campbell, sophomore Rodrevious Bailey, sophomore Darin Hamilton, senior Terez Griffin, junior Jatavious Johnson, senior Rylan Baird, senior Landon Hamilton, junior Keyshawn Walls, sophomore Kaeden Lichty and senior Price Clemmons.
Support staff includes statistician Zach Thomas, managers Cooper Jackson and Emmanuel Baird, and trainer Gerrod Hubbard.
Michael Jackson is the head coach with assistants Chris Fountain and Murphy Howell.
The is Hitchcock's fourth bid (2003, 04, 22, 23), plus second consecutive. The Bulldogs are seeking their first state title.
For Lytle, the Pirates are appearing at the state tournament for the first time in almost 100 years. Lytle's first state bid was in 1924.
This is Childress' third state berth (1942, 1944, 1954, 2015, 23).
The 3A champion will be a first as none of the four teams have won titles.
For LaPoynor, it is the Flyers' 11th state appearance (1970, 72, 73, 74, 75, 79, 85, 95, 2020, 22, 23), including two straight. LaPoynor has won state titles in 1972, 1973, 1975, 1985, 1995). The Flyers shared the title in 2020 with Slidell after the state tournament halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
LaPoynor team members include: sophomore Payton Parker, sophomore Mann Scott, junior Jackson Young, sophomore Josiah Young, senior Mathew Driskell, sophomore Cort Reid, sophomore Zade Howard, junior Casey Ruiz, senior Evan Almeida, senior Cooper Gracey, junior Daniel Scott and senior Dijuan Whitehead.
Support staff includes: statistician Brooke Reid, and managers Jonathan Estrada, Jericho Young and Paden Splawn.
Jim Reid is the head coach and Mark Driskell is the assistant.
This is Flatonia's first state tournament.
Lipan is appearing in its 14th state tourney (1953, 59, 94, 98, 2003, 04, 05, 06, 09, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23). The Indians have won state titles in 1994, 2017 and 2018.
Parking
Parking information for the Boys Basketball State Tournament can be found on the UIL website at https://www.uiltexas.org/basketball/state-boys/boys-basketball-state-tournament-spectator-information
Tickets
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and are sold online only. All-Tournament and single Session tickets w a.m. Visit the UIL Website for more information.
2023 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament
March 9-11, 2023
Alamodome (San Antonio)
Thursday, March 9
Class 1A Semifinals
Benjamin (21-1) vs. Graford (35-3), 8:30 a.m.
Tilden McMullen County (37-2) vs. Jayton (37-2), 10 a.m.
Class 3A Semifinals
Hooks (32-5) vs. Hitchcock (29-7), 1:30 p.m.
Lytle (34-6) vs. Childress (27-7), 3 p.m.
Class 5A Semifinals
Dallas Kimball (31-2) vs. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (36-4), 7 p.m.
Killeen Ellison (37-3) vs. Mansfield Summit (34-4), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Class 2A Semifinals
Lipan (36-1) vs. New Home (31-7), 8:30 a.m.
Flatonia (34-4) vs. LaRue LaPoynor (32-7), 10 a.m.
Class 4A Semifinals
Dallas Oak Cliff Faith Family (30-3) vs. Canyon Randall (28-9), 1:30 p.m.
Boerne (32-5) vs. Houston Washington (28-7), 3 p.m.
Class 6A Semifinals
Beaumont United (35-1) vs. San Antonio Brennan (32-7), 7 p.m.
Richardson Lake Highlands (32-3) vs. DeSoto (30-8), 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Class 1A Final, 8:30 a.m.
Class 3A Final, 10 a.m.
Class 2A Final, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A Final, 3 p.m.
Class 4A Final, 7 p.m.
Class 6A Final, 8:30 p.m.