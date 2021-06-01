The Smith County Commissioners Court had an open session Tuesday where commissioners heard an update from PATH and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program for Smith County.
Smith County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Andy Dunklin took the stand before the commissioners to talk about something he sees in his court weekly: Evictions.
According to Dunklin, the Texas Rental Relief program was a burden to landlords, they didn’t care and they weren’t interested in services from PATH (People Attempting to Help), which they were confusing with the Texas Rental Relief program.
“When the moratorium went into effect last April, there was this impression that once (the renter) declared that their inability to pay was due to COVID, that stopped all the process — that’s not true. We held hearings all last year because landlords had an opportunity to contest that declaration that the renter provided,” Dunklin said.
He said half were evicted and half were honored. When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took away the moratorium on April 1, Dunklin started hearing every case at one time.
“It really was just overwhelming how many people had been living rent free all that time,” Dunklin said. “You have all these landlords saying, ‘I understand that we can get money, if I get money, it catches them up, plus gives me three months in advance, am I going to be back in your court in three months? I think I am.’ That’s a problem.”
After Dunklin spoke to the court, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said it was important to hear context of the information they were about to hear to understand some people actively did not want to volunteer in the program.
Following the discussion, PATH executive director Andrea Wilson spoke about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which PATH was chosen to administer in March when Smith County received a budget of over $7 million from the United States Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide rental assistance to county residents.
Wilson said before COVID-19, they had about three to 400 calls for rental assistance. Through funding, restrictions and eligibility requirements, 15 to 20 of those families were helped to stay housed. Wilson said this totaled about $90,000 for the rental assistance budget on a normal case.
“When ERAP (Emergency Rental Assistance Program) came along, it was just a whole different world to us because we knew that the funding was there if the families were eligible, whereas under pre-COVID times, every yes that we said to a family, meant we were going to say no to a family who just came later in the month asking us for assistance even though they were eligible because we didn’t have the funding,” Wilson said.
Wilson said Smith County providing that funding directly to local families has allowed PATH to say yes to those families if they’re eligible because the funding is there.
Mark Richardson, programs director, runs the day-to-day operations of the program and oversees the staff hired to process all required documentation for the families in need. He presented data to the court.
Richardson reported the initial total grant of $7,032,829. After administrative costs totaling $703,283, $6,329,546 was left to distribute.
“We have to distribute $4,114,205 by the end of September or the money goes back to the U.S. Treasury. We don’t want to distribute funds that aren’t needed in our county, but we want to make sure that everybody that needs help, gets help. We’ve administered $1,402,138,” Richardson said.
Richardson introduced the staff hired to process all required documents for the families in need. The staff consists of six people, one of which is bilingual.
In rental assistance, Richardson said the organization has administered $1,265,322. This has helped 276 families, 410 adults, 307 children and 92 landlords.
“I will say, 90% of people that we helped are just tearful. One lady said, ‘I finally get to sleep tonight. I haven’t slept in six months’ because she’s worried about her rent,” he said.
In utility assistance, PATH has administered $136,816 which has helped 155 families, 252 adults and 204 children.
Richardson reported in the project projection, the organization administered $167,730 in a four week average. At that conservative pace, by the end of September it should have administered $4,122,314 with a margin of $8,109.
After hearing an update from PATH, the court received an update on COVID-19 in Smith County from the County Judge and the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
NET Health CEO George Roberts reported COVID-19 positive cases have dropped significantly. He also said the number of hospitalized patients has lowered and access to receive a COVID-19 vaccination has dramatically improved.
Roberts requested everyone to get vaccinated, saying there’s adequate supply at local pharmacies and at Harvey Convention Center.
“My message today is get vaccinated,” Roberts said.
COVID-19 community spread levels were reported to be at minimal spread. Daily new case rates have stayed consistent over the seven counties in NET Health’s jurisdiction, with a downward trend, Roberts said.
He said in Smith County, the trend in daily cases is starting to go down. In cases by age, positive COVID-19 cases per age began to go up at 12 years old, which is why Roberts said children should also get vaccinated.
Roberts reported in Smith County, 77,000 people have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 65,534 have been fully vaccinated.
“To date, NET Health has given 69,068 total vaccines; 37,746 are first doses; 30,630 are second doses and we’ve given 692 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines,” Roberts said.
COVID-19 vaccine efforts will be moved from Harvey Hall to the main NET Health facility located at 815 N Broadway beginning Monday, June 7. The last day to offer COVID-19 vaccines at Harvey Hall will be Friday.
“While we are leaving Harvey Hall, we will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines to the public,” Roberts said.
Paul McGaha, Smith County health authority, presented information on vaccines including the initial vaccine strategy versus the current vaccine strategy and number of vaccinated Texans.
He also debunked myths, saying it is safe to get vaccinated for those who would like to have a baby and that the COVID-19 vaccine does not alter DNA.
After the COVID-19 update, commissioners approved a motion to approve a resolution proclaiming June 2021 as Elder Abuse Prevention Month in Smith County. The court recognized adult protective services employees. Moran made the proclamation.
The court also appointed two board members to the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) Board of Directors for terms ending February 1, 2023.
One of the board members is no longer eligible to serve as they are moving out of the county.
The court reappointed Gary Halbrooks to a position on the NET RMA Board of Directors for a term ending in February 2023. Marcia Daughtrey was appointed to a position on the board of directors as well for a term ending at the same time.