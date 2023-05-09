Lance Phillips, son of Smith County Commissioner Terry Phillips and recently arrested County Clerk Karen Phillips, was arrested Tuesday after being forcibly removed from the commissioners courtroom.
Lance Phillips, 39, was sitting in a pew in the audience and shouted at the court during the public comment portion when another citizen was asked to stop speaking as Judge Neal Franklin said her comments didn't relate to the agenda item, per the court's policy.
When asked to leave, Lance Phillips refused to stand up then went limp. He was then physically removed by law enforcement, who dragged him out of the courtroom.
As he was removed, Phillips said, "Sheriff, be ashamed of yourself. This is ridiculous."
Phillips was charged with disrupting a meeting or procession, according to Smith County Jail records. He was booked into the jail Tuesday morning on a $500 bond.
Phillips attempted to speak about “slander” against his family during the May 2 commissioners court meeting, but was not permitted by the court to discuss topics unrelated to agenda items.
Lance Phillips is the brother of Derek Phillips, who is accused of interfering with a March 28 traffic stop when deputies tried to pull another man over for having his tail lights out, according to the sheriff’s office.
Documents show that Derek Phillips interfered with the traffic stop arrest several times. Officials also said Karen Phillips allegedly grabbed a sheriff’s deputy and pushed another deputy as these officers tried to arrest Derek Phillips after he ran into her home.
Karen Phillips was booked into the Smith County Jail on April 4 on a charge of interfering with public duties. She had a $1,000 bond and was later released from the jail, records show. Derek, who was also charged with resisting arrest search or transport and evading arrest detention, was also later released from jail on $4,500 in bonds.