The Region XIV Basketball Tournament took a page out of the Kool & The Gang play list on Wednesday.
It was Ladies Day & Night as the quarterfinals unfolded at Wagstaff Gymnasium on the Tyler Junior College campus.
No. 1 Blinn College, No. 2 Trinity Valley and No. 5 Panola captured wins with No. 3 TJC and No. 6 Kilgore College playing the late game. For the Apache Ladies vs. Lady Rangers game see TylerPaper.com.
The men, who were off on Wednesday, get back into action on Thursday with quarterfinal action at 1, 3, 6 and 8 p.m. The women are off on Thursday and return to semifinal play on Friday at 1 and 3 p.m.
Men’s semifinals are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday. Championship Saturday sees the women’s title game is at 4 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.
HONORING LEGENDS
Region XIV has a special program this year as they honor legends of the Texas Eastern Conference and region.
On Wednesday, Coach Mary Ann Otwell, who led Panola College to two national championships, was honored. Debra "DK" Thomas, Coach Otwell's first recruit and first All-America, accepted the plaque for Coach Otwell. Presenting the award were Dr. Christopher Parker, President and CEO of the NJCAA, and Kilgore College Athletic Director and Region XIV Women's basketball representative Courtney Pruitt.
On Thursday, the recognition program will be at halftime of the 6 p.m. game.
Honorees include: Guy Davis, Angelina College; Dale Dotson, Lon Morris College; Scott Gernander, San Jacinto College; Lewis Orr, Navarro; and Leon Spencer, Henderson County Junior College/Trinity Valley Community College.
The ceremony on Friday is at halftime of the 6 p.m. contest.
The honorees include: the family of Vernon Harton of Jacksonville College; the family of Floyd Wagstaff of Tyler Junior College; and the family of Joe Turner of Kilgore College.
TICKETS
All tournament tickets will be sold online using the Apache Athletics Ticketing service, HomeTown Ticketing, at apacheathletics.com/tickets. No cash will be accepted at the gate.
Ticket prices for each session will be $8 for adults, $5 for students (must present a student ID) and children under 12, and free for children under 5. A tournament pass will be available for $40.
Tournament parking will be in the lots north of the Pat Hartley Field Complex located on the corner of Palmer Avenue and Fifth Street.
No. 1 Blinn 79, No. 8 Jacksonville 31
The No. 1 Lady Buccaneers of Blinn College broke out to a big early lead en route to the 79-31 win over the Lady Jaugars of Jacksonville College.
Blinn had four players in double figures — Amyria Walker (14), Hannah Humphrey (11), Kakoriah Long (11) and Makayla Patterson (10).
The Lady Bucs led 43-17 at halftime.
Cecilia Chong led the Lady Jaguars with 10 points. Justaisha Holmes had nine rebounds with Chong adding eight.
Blinn (29-2) advances to the semifinals to meet No. 5 Panola (18-12) at 1 p.m. Friday.
Jacksonville ends its season at 11-18.
No. 5 Panola 59, No. 4 Angelina 54
Panola broke the tie with 3:10 on the clock in the fourth and held on for a 59-54 win over Angelina in the second quarterfinal matchup.
Panola (18-12) advances to meet Blinn (29-2) in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday.
Sharayah Johnson took an inside feed from Savannah Velazquez for a 51-49 Panola lead. After a bucket from Gionna Carr, the Lady Roadrunners pulled within 53-52 on a 3-point from Makayla Williams at 1:20.
But the Fillies scored the next six points to put the game out of reach.
Johnson led Panola with 20 points, while adding seven rebounds. Avery Young had nine rebounds and Kadresha Smith added eight boards.
Shanbriah Rule paced AC with 11 points and Matida Gordon had nine points and 12 rebounds.
Angelina ends its season at 16-13.
No. 2 Trinity Valley 60, No. 7 Paris 49
After a slow start, Trinity Valley got things in gear, with a victory over Paris.
TVCC (29-2) will play the winner of the late game between No. 3 Tyler and No. 6 Kilgore.
Ashanti Barnes led TVCC with 15 points, followed by Abby Cater with a double double (12 ppoitns, 10 rebounds).
Paris played just six players and was led by double doubles form May Jones (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Mikiya "Nu" House (11 points, 10 rebounds).
The Lady Dragons end their season at 11-19.
---
Region XIV Basketball Tournament
Wagstaff Gymnasium, Tyler Junior College
Tuesday, March 7
Men's First Round
Game 1: No. 9 Navarro 74, No. 8 Tyler 72
Game 2: No. 12 Paris 61, No. 5 Coastal Bend 60
Game 3: No. 10 Bossier Parish 62, No. 7 Angelina 55, OT
Game 4: No. 6 Kilgore 54, No. 11 Lamar State-Port Arthur 49
Wednesday, March 8
Women's Quarterfinals
Game 5: No. 1 Blinn 79, No. 8 Jacksonville 31
Game 6: No. 5 Panola 59, No. 4 Angelina 54
Game 7: No. 2 Trinity Valley 60, No. 7 Paris 49
Game 8: No. 3 Tyler vs. No. 6 Kilgore
Thursday, March 9
Men's Quarterfinals
Game 9: No. 1 Lee vs No. 9 Navarro, 1 p.m.
Game 10: No. 4 Trinity Valley vs. No. 12 Paris, 3 p.m.
Game 11: No. 2 Panola vs No. 10 Bossier Parish, 6 p.m.
Game 12: No. 3 Blinn vs No. 6 Kilgore, 8 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Women's Semifinals
Game 13: No. 1 Blinn vs. No. 5 Panola, 1 p.m.
Game 14: No. 2 Trinity Valley vs. Winner Tyler-Kilgore, 3 p.m.
Men's Semifinals
Game 15: Winner Lee-Navarro vs. Winner Trinity Valley-Paris, 6 p.m.
Game 16: Winner Panola-Bossier Parish vs. Winner Blinn-Kilgore, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Game 17: Women's Championship, 4 p.m.
Game 18: Men's Championship, 7 p.m.