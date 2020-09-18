Deanna Sims, board member and chairperson of the Kyle Lake Foundation Scholarship Committee, has announced that five student recipients have been selected by the Kyle Lake Foundation this year to receive foundation scholarships. Those receiving $2,500 scholarships each are Jacqueline Wiebe, Gabrielle Wiebe, Emma Kennedy, Cole Fitzgerald and Laurel Reed.
Jacqueline and Gabrielle Wiebe, twin daughters of Shurrell and Doug Wiebe, played soccer at Robert E. Lee and both plan to attend Tyler Junior College, where they will continue their soccer careers and major in biology with hopes of transferring on to Texas Tech after receiving their associate degrees.
Emma Kennedy, daughter of Jessica and Charley Kennedy, played soccer at Robert E. Lee, and will attend Texas A&M, where she will major in business.
Cole Fitzgerald, son of Amy and Patrick Fitzgerald, played football and baseball at The Brook Hill School, and will attend Texas A&M University, where he plans to major in animation. Cole also developed a love of firefighting through volunteering with the Bullard Fire Department and plans to continue to pursue that passion as well.
Laurel Reed, daughter of Kelly and Chad Reed, played volleyball and golf at The Brook Hill School, and will attend Blinn Junior College, where she will major in business marketing or communications. Upon completion, she plans to transfer to Texas A&M University.
The scholarships were established in memory of Kyle Lake, the 1990 captain of the Robert E. Lee men’s soccer team and the 1995 athletic director of The Brook Hill School sports camp.
Applicants were limited to senior student athletes in REL soccer and in all sports at BH. Awards are based on demonstrated Christian character and leadership through their chosen sport. All applicants have a minimum of 3.0 GPA. These scholars had GPAs much higher.
The Kyle Lake Golf Tournament that funds these scholarships was canceled this year due to COVID-19. Many in the community have provided financial support to ensure future scholarships will continue. For more information on how you can support our community’s students, visit www.kylelake.org.