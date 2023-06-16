National Pollinator Week is an annual celebration supporting pollinator health.
"One in every three bites of food we eat contains at least one pollinator-dependent crop or bi-product." said Erin Garner, KTyB Coordinator, "We are excited to be able to show what that actually looks like to consumers and hopefully make them understand how important it is to protect bees and other pollinators."
Keep Tyler Beautiful is celebrating from June 19 to June 25 with partnerships, educational workshops and special events.
KTyB partnered with Brookshire Grocery Company to teach residents the importance of bees. Starting Monday, June 19, signs will be posted next to each product at the Rice Road Brookshire location that would only be on a shelf with the help of pollinators.
People can also attend Bee Day in the Garden from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the Rose Garden, located at 420 Rose Park Dr and enjoy activities, vendors, food trucks and workshops. For more information, visit bit.ly/BeeDayintheGarden.
The Bee Day in the Garden is a celebration to honor the honeybee. All Bee Day in the Garden activities and workshops are free of cost.
The celebration includes activities for children, honey vendors, face painters and local food trucks. KTyB will offer educational workshops for residents interested in becoming beekeepers or planting a pollinator garden.
The City of Tyler is one of 11 cities in Texas to be designated a Bee City USA under the Keep Tyler Beautiful program. Its mission is to educate and raise awareness in the community on the importance of all pollinator species, including Honey Bees.