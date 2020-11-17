A good Samaritan rejoiced a few weeks ago when, out of the flames, a stray cat thought for dead in a fire emerged to the scent of fresh food at Coker Enterprises. Then, she rejoiced again when sounds of yowling nearby brought her to a hungry, bright orange kitten caught beneath the charred rubble.
Now, the miracle kitten from Tyler is up for adoption thanks to a cat rescue in Flint.
Every Saturday and Sunday for the last 15 years, it’s been guaranteed that cat-rescuer Conna Sutton will make a stop at Coker Enterprises to feed the feral cats that have found shelter around the buildings.
“That’s a place where there have been lots of cats over the years,” Sutton said. “We got an organization going to take care of the feral cats that were living out there, to get them all spayed and neutered and fed. We stopped and talked to Mr. Coker several times about getting them spayed and neutered.”
Sutton started feeding cats years ago with her friend who has since passed away. Sutton now works with O’Malley Alley Cat Rescue, located in Flint, to help curb the feral cat population and to find good homes for misplaced cats around the Tyler area. Sutton said she has been with O’Malley Alley Cat from nearly the beginning of the organization.
“O’Malley Alley Cat has been going for about nine years, and it was started by some cat lovers that wanted to have a rescue organization, because Tyler did not have one for cats,” Sutton said.
Fifteen years ago, there were 13 cats that found shelter in the buildings at Coker Enterprises. Sally Coker, wife of Coker Enterprise owner Steve Coker, said that the Coker family and the women helping rescue cats came to an agreement years ago.
“They said, ‘If we get them all fixed, will you let us feed them?’ and we said OK,” Sally Coker said. “On holidays and weekends, somebody comes out and feeds them.”
“There’s only one cat left there now,” Sutton said. “Her name is Speck.”
Steve Coker knew that cats had always been around, but he thought Speck died in the fire after the recent arsons at Coker Enterprises.
“Our cat, as a matter of fact, disappeared. She’s 17 years old,” Steve Coker said.
“We thought she was caught in the attic,” Sally Coker added. “Anyway, then about a week later, she reappeared. We did think she probably burned because she stayed in the attic a lot of the time.”
“The first fire happened on Wednesday very early in the morning,” Sutton said. "On Saturday when I go out to feed Speck, there it was, all burned down. It was a big surprise to me.”
But an even bigger surprise happened the next week when Sutton returned to feed Speck. Over the roar of the nearby traffic, while setting out the food, Sutton heard the sound of another cat.
“You would not believe, as little as he is, what was coming out of his little mouth,” Sutton said. “He was screaming his head off.”
Sutton followed the sound until she found the source of the crying. From under the rubble of the burned Coker Enterprises was a kitten that was crying for food.
“This was on Sunday, so I suspect he was there Saturday too, and probably ran up and got some of the food that I had taken for Speck. He probably knew when I arrived on Sunday that this meant food.”
Sutton says she always takes both canned food and dry food for the cats that she cares for, so providing extra food for her new furry friend wasn’t a problem.
“There was all this burned rubble, a big piece of plywood that was burned, and there was his little face, sticking out of a hole underneath all that stuff. I had to run home and get a carrier and go back out there to get him,” Sutton said.
Although the kitten was afraid of her, Sutton said that he was coaxed out of his hole with some food. Now, the little kitten has been named “Coker” after the place he was found, and is in the care of Sutton until he is back to full health.
“I’m fostering him at my home,” Sutton said. “He’s getting to meet and know my cats a little bit. He hasn’t had any of his shots yet. He’s still a baby, probably about 8 weeks old. He weighs not quite 2 pounds. He will be neutered when appropriate.”
Those interested in adopting Coker the kitten can go to OmalleyAlleyCatRescue.com and fill out a pre-application and view all the cats that are available for adoption.