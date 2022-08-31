With the help of a partnership with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Smith County, there are several new gardens blossoming at Chapel Hill’s Kissam Intermediate School.
Bethany Moody, Kissam Intermediate principal, said the partnership is not only providing a hands-on learning activity, but it also shows students the value of what it takes to grow the gardens. This will help them learn about multiple subjects at once while also teaching them real-life skills, Moody said.
“It’s really a cross-curricular connection. So it brings up everything that they’re doing in the classroom, creates a purpose and a relevance for them, that just engages the kids to go deeper in their learning,” she said. “What you’re doing is you’re taking real world problems, which is how do we grow and sustain food, and then you’re teaching kids all of the science, all of the math content, all of the research, and in a setting where it’s real and relevant for the kids.”
Jacqueline Flach, fourth-grade bilingual teacher, came up with the idea last year with a simple concept of an after-school gardening club with a small bed. But with the help of students, teachers and the community, it has turned into a bigger plan.
Flach gives a lot of credit and thanks to Texas A&M Agrilife Extension of Smith County for helping bring her vision to life. Not only has the group donated items the students needed to start the garden, but they’re also educating the students on how to grow and sustain it.
This year, students will prep the soil and each teacher will have one bed per class with one vegetable assigned to them and their bed, Flach said. Teachers and students will plant potatoes, different types of lettuce, cabbage, Brussel sprouts, squash, collard greens, cauliflower, okra, and others.
Flach said she hopes students take away the importance of eating healthy and show them the benefits of growing their own food.
“I want them to learn that food doesn’t come from the store, that they don’t go in the back and get food. I want them to learn how to get food, how to make food grow for themselves, and how to be a little more independent and even teach their parents healthy habits and that they can do it if they want to,” she said.