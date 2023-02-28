Former Cumberland Academy standout Steelie King — daughter of Longview High School head football coach and athletic director John King — will be among around 900 gymnasts set to converge on Tyler for an NCAA Gymnastics Meet and the annual Rose City Classic.
The event is sponsored by the Texas East Gymnastics Booster Club and is set for March 3-5 at The Oil Palace and will feature future collegiate gymnasts along with an NCAA battle between King’s Texas Woman’s University team and Centenary College.
The NCAA meet, titled “Battle for the Rose,” will feature a competition between TWU and Centenary on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.
The Rose City Classic will include sessions throughout the day from March 3-5. All sessions, including the NCAA meet between TWU and Centenary, are open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at rosecityclassicinvitational.com.
King joined Texas East Gymnastics as a freshman at Cumberland Academy in Tyler. In four years, she moved up the ranks from Level 8 to Level 10 and signed with Texas Woman’s University.
As a freshman at TWU, King was a first team All-American on the beam and second team selection on vault.
A year ago as a sophomore, she competed in 15 events and claimed the Midwest Independent Conference individual title on the balance beam, scoring a 9.800, and earned all-conference first team honors. She qualified for the individual beam championship at the USAG Nationals, scoring a 9.850. In the finals, she scored a 9.750 and placed ninth.
In the team finals, King competed on vault, bars and beam, and her career-high on vault helped lead TWU to its 12th USAG National Championship title.
She was named to the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll and helped lead her team to the highest GPA in the nation among all collegiate gymnastic programs. She also earned first team All-America honors on beam.
Over the years, the Rose City Classic has hosted both college and Olympic-bound gymnasts.
Top athletes and teams continue to participate in the meet because of the hospitable charm of Tyler and the top-ranked USAG sanctioned competition Texas East Gymnastics provides.
Coaches and Owners Stacy and Martin Parsley, along with Coaches Alyssa Davis and Marisol Knight and Madison Dunlap, of Texas East Gymnastics (TEG) have worked hard to prepare their teams for this season and are always striving for the best from their athletes.
The TEG training facility, located in Tyler, is state-of-the-art. The seasoned coaches provide the newest training techniques for each athlete. The gymnasts spend 22+ hours a week perfecting their skills, and those skills will be showcased at the Rose City Classic.
The quality of gymnastics talent trained by TEG has maintained excellence for many years.
Most recently, Greenlee Gowin signed with Augustana University’s acrobatics and tumbling team. Additionally, several former TEG gymnasts are currently competing on scholarship at the NCAA level, including Hannah Hagle, a freshman at Auburn University; King, a junior at Texas Woman’s University; and Katie Kuenemann, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska. In addition, Kaitlin Abanto and Callie Selman are members of the TWU Acro-Stunt Team.
Visit www.rosecityclassicinvitational.com for the complete schedule of meet events.
The Texas East Gymnastics Booster Club is a non-profit organization formed to assist in minimizing the expenses incurred by the competitive gymnastics team at Texas East Gymnastics. All proceeds from the 2022 Rose City Classic help support the TEG Booster Club.