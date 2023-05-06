Inside Wise Elementary School’s lunchroom was a colorful stage with anxious and excited kindergartners ready to show their proud parents and loved ones what they learned in commemoration of Cinco de Mayo.
Many kindergarten students showed up wearing traditional Mexican dresses, which featured a scalloped collar and sleeves with authentic embroidery-style designs as a way to honor the culture.
Music teacher Natalie Wright not only encouraged honoring Mexican culture in preparation of the program but got the students excited about it.
“I’ve had some of the parents tell me that their child would come home and tell all about how much they learned with Spanish and get so excited about it,” Wright said. “It’s really important for their kids because a lot of their families are from Mexico… it’s very special to them.”
Each kindergarten class got on stage for a performance in collaboration with the Cinco de Mayo musical program.
The opening program consisted of the kindergarten class singing Spanish greetings.
“It was a lot of fun,” said kindergartener Ian Ayora, 6. “I liked wearing the hat.”
For one of the performances, a class wore Mexican hats to go along with the Mexican hat dance.
“I liked the colors,” said kindergartener, Kelsey Pierre, 6. “It was fun throwing those up in the air.”
Another class performed a song with colorful handkerchiefs to go along with the Spanish language of colors, prompting students to raise their color whenever the students heard their color.
“I liked learning that amarillo is yellow in Spanish,” said kindergartener Gage Barron, 6.
According to Wright, the students were processing the Spanish language, particularly for colors, by the second day of learning.
“They’re like little sponges… they pick up on things so well and so fast,” Wright said. “It really amazed me.”
To immerse herself with the culture and connect with her bilingual students and families, Wright, as well as other teachers, have been taking advantage of the Rosetta Stone program provided by the school.
“I’ve learned a little bit over the years but my goal is to become fluent so that I can help our bilingual classes,” Wright said.
As a teacher, she has seen the effects of learning about Mexican culture in her bilingual students.
“We have one kindergartener who has been especially excited because we’re normally speaking English but when we start speaking Spanish, they light up,” she said. “They like to teach the other kids and it’s really fun to watch them learn."