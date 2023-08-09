Kilgore 3, Tyler 2
KILGORE — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs edged the Tyler Lady Lions 3-2 on Tuesday in a volleyball opener.
Kilgore won 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-7.
For Kilgore, Bryonne “B.B.” Brooks had 15 kills, two solo blocks and two block assists. Other leaders for the Lady Bulldogs were
Maleah Thurmond (21 kills, solo block), T’ajah Dennis (8 kills, block assist), Aderria Williams (44 assists). Brooke Couch (4 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces), Maddison Harris (9 aces, 10 digs), Phenix Rivers (5 aces, 8 digs, kill), Reese Burgess (15 digs) and Maurine Witt (6 digs).
The Lady Lions won the JV match (25-20, 25-21) and freshmen match (25-22, 25-23).
Tyler and Kilgore now play in the Tyler ISD Invitational beginning Thursday.
Thursday’s schedule for Pool F on Court 1 at Tyler High is Tyler vs. Center, 8 a.m.; North Lamar vs. Jacksonville, 9 a.m.; Tyler vs. Jacksonville, 10 a.m.; North Lamar vs. Center, 11 a.m.; Center vs. Jacksonville, noon; and Tyler vs. North Lamar, 1 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule for Pool H on Court 2 at Tyler High is Pleasant Grove vs. Kilgore, 2 p.m.; Mineola vs. Pine Tree, 3 p.m.; Pleasant Grove vs. Pine Tree, 4 p.m.; Mineola vs. Kilgore, 5 p.m.; Kilgore vs. Pine Tree, 6 p.m.; and Pleasant Grove vs. Mineola, 7 p.m.
Scurry-Rosser 3, Rains 2
SCURRY — The Emory Rains Lady Cats opened their 2023 campaign with a tough five-set loss on the road to the Lady Cats of Scurry-Rosser on Tuesday.
S-R won 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-10.
Senior Jasey Campbell led Rains with 16 Kills and 17 digs while also contributing 12 assists.
Next up for Rains will be two matches Thursday in the Sulphur Springs Tournament.