The Kilgore College Rangers are ranked No. 2 in the nation, one of five SWJCFC teams in the preseason JUCOWeekly.com football poll it was announced on Monday.
East Mississippi tops the poll, followed by Kilgore, Iowa Western, Hutchinson (Kansas) and Jones (Mississippi).
Iowa Western is the defending national champion.
Rounding out the top 10 include: No. 6 Trinity Valley of Athens, No. 7 Butler (Kansas), No. 8 Coffeyville (Kansas), No. 9 Navarro of Corsicana, and No. 10 Blinn of Brenham.
Kilgore was the 2022 Southwest Junior College Football Conference champion after finishing fourth in the regular season. Trinity Valley was the regular season champion, going 7-0.
The Rangers then upset TVCC (38-10) in the first round in Athens and the next week won the conference title with a 39-12 win over New Mexico Military in Roswell, New Mexico.
KC finished the season 8-4, dropping a 28-24 decision to Butler in the T.I.P.S.-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl in Commerce.
The remainder of the top 15 include: 11, Snow (Utah); 12, Garden City (Kansas); 13, Northwest (Mississippi); 14, NMMI; and 15, Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The SWJCFC led the poll with five teams, followed by Kansas Jayhawk Community College (4), Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (4), Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (1) and Independent (1).
TVCC kicks off the season on Thursday, Aug. 24 when the Cardinals meet Snow in Malakoff. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Kilgore begins its season on Saturday, Aug. 26 when the Rangers visit the Tyler Junior College Apaches. The non-conference game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.