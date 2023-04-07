Palestine and Jacksonville, two schools some 25 miles apart on U.S. Highway 79, will renew their rivalry on Saturday with a big prize on the line.
The Wildcats and Indians tangle with a state soccer berth on the line. Gametime for the Class 4A Region II championship is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Both clubs advanced by capturing semifinal wins on a cold, rainy and windy Friday in Tyler — Palestine 1-0 over Celina and Jacksonville 3-1 over Gainesville.
"It should be a great game," Jacksonville Coach Rudy Jaramillo said. "This will be the third time we have met this season. They won 3-0 at their place and we won 3-1 at our place."
The teams shared the District 16-4A championship with Palestine advancing as the No. 1 seed and Jville as No. 2.
Now, a third-meeting will be the tiebreaker.
"It will be emotional," Palestine Coach John Absalom said. "We may be a little tired, but we have a good defense. We'll rotate the kids in there. It is the regional final, you don't get there that often. You have to suck it up and go."
The Wildcats are seeking their fifth state tourney berth and the Indians are eyeing their first.
PALESTINE 1, CELINA 0
With no score, the fans and teams were tense.
Then Ian Garcia came through with the shot of the match, a missile that went past the Celina goalkeeper with about 12 minutes on the clock in the second half.
"I have been telling (Ian) since he was a freshman -- shoot the ball," Absalom said. "I texted him and No. 2 (Mario Escalante) last night, shoot the ball. ... When we switched the ball of attack, I told them to take the shot and Ian ripped it."
At that point it was up to goalkeeper Justus Musil, a freshman.
Musil made four outstanding saves, including one with a few seconds remaining that clinched the win for the Wildcats.
Palestine improves to 29-1-1 and Celina ends its season at 18-6-6.
JACKSONVILLE 3, GAINESVILLE 1
In a very chippy, physical contest, the outcome was not decided until the final seconds on a breakaway empty net goal by Armando Lara with 22 seconds remaining. The Leopards had pulled their goalkeeper.
The Indians took a 2-0 halftime lead and it was almost 3-0 when a goal was negated with two seconds on the clock.
Jacksonville went up 1-0 as Chris Cardenas hit a rocket from 39 yards out. The shot jetted past the goalkeeper at 14:22.
Roberto Munoz, off an assist from Jair Balderas, found the net at 10:44 for a 2-0 lead.
Gainesville put the pressure on until finally the Leopards came through with a penalty kick.
Braulio Guerrero found the right side of the net on the PK at 21:36.
The remainder of the game was intense.
"This team has been playing well all season," Jaramillo said. "They continue to overcome adversity. We had a kid go down to injury. We had a kid go down due to cards. They continue to step up."
Davy Smith was in goal for the Indians, making several stops.
Jacksonville improves to 22-3-2, while Gainesville falls to 18-5-2.