RUSK — A group of East Texas radio stations taking its morning crews on the road stopped in Rusk on Tuesday.
The Wake Up Crew of KHITs East Texas broadcast live from the Cherokee Parcel Post in one of three stops in Rusk. The crew also visited Rusk KOA and The Daily Grind.
KHITs East Texas is comprised of four radio stations — KTLU, which is 1580 AM and 103.9 FM in Rusk, and KEBE, which is 1400 AM and 104.7 FM in Jacksonville.
The stations went off the air in 2019. Chisolm Trails recently bought the stations and has been working to reestablish them.
Jack Parson, who is part of The Wake Up Crew, said the tour is a way to interact with listeners and start to build relationships.
“We love interacting with our listeners. We love to see them, and it gives us a pulse — as it were — of how we are being received,” he said. “… Our partners want their radio stations back, and have been supporting us and encouraging us to move forward. This road trip is a way to give back.”
The stations offer a morning show featuring The Wake Up Crew 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. each weekday and a variety of music throughout the day and evening.